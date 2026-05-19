Dolphins Get Bad News on De’Von Achane After Contract Extension

During the 2025 season, the Miami Dolphins had one lone Pro Bowl player and that was running back De’Von Achane. Achane earned that recognition after putting together the best season of his career.

The Dolphins running back totaled career-highs with 1,350 rushing yards and 1,838 scrimmage years while leading the NFL with 5.7 yards per carry. Despite Miami’s disappointing season, the Dolphins were able to win six of their final eight games in which Achane appeared in, where the team primarily relied on its strong running game.

With one year remaining on his contract, and fresh off the best season of his career, the Miami Dolphins agreed to a four-year extension with their star running back. However, as OTAs kicked off, the team received some bad news on Achane.

Miami Dolphins Running Back Likely Nursing Injury

Achane, who missed Miami Dolphins voluntary workouts amid negotiations on a new contract, was present for OTAs after his contract agreement. However, Miami Herald writer Isaiah Smalls reported that the running back did not participate in the team’s training activities as he said Achane “might be a little banged up.”

Smalls noted that Achane was off to the side doing rehab assignments. The team has not commented on what type of injury Achane is dealing with. Although, Miami’s new run game coordinator Kevin Patullo did previously suggest Achane was not healthy as he said, “He’s so dynamic, That brings so much to the offense and really stresses the defense because he’s not just playing running back. It’s going to be really exciting to get him out there once he’s healthy and ready to roll.”

Fortunately for the Dolphins, the season is still a long ways away and the coaching staff has not expressed concern over Achane’s injury. Miami’s running back did miss the team’s regular season finale against the New England as he dealt with a shoulder injury, and the team was already out of playoff contention. Had Achane played, he would have likely surpassed the second-best season by a Dolphins running back, as he we was 22 yards shy of Ricky Williams’ total during the 2003 season. Whether his current absence relates to that shoulder injury remains to be seen.

Jeff Hafley Comments on De’Von Achane

With the team in their second day of OTA activities, Miami’s coaching staff and players spoke with the media. Regarding Miami extending Achane, head coach Jeff Hafley said, “I think it sends a good message when you have a player who was here on his first contract, and has produced and had success, to reward that player with a second contract, I know that’s important to Sully (Jon-Eric Sullivan) and I.”

Regarding Hafley’s comments, Dolphins on SI’s Jacob Westendorf wrote: “That type of message being sent to the team is important to let the team in the building know they’re still going to try to keep their best players. That’s how you keep veteran players like Aaron Brewer and Jordyn Brooks engaged, and they’re not looking over their shoulder as if they are also on the chopping block. They can look at everything as an opportunity in front of them to help put the Dolphins back into contention.”