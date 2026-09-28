Dolphins Receive Devastating De’Von Achane Injury News After Week 3 Loss

The Miami Dolphins have had the sort of tough start to the 2026 campaign that many folks were expecting from them, but things took a turn for the worse in Week 3. Not only did the team suffer a 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but star running back De’Von Achane was forced out of the game early with a knee injury.

Head coach Jeff Hafley didn’t sound optimistic when discussing Achane’s status after the game, as he seemed to imply that Miami’s top offensive playmaker had suffered a serious injury. Sure enough, the Dolphins’ worst fears were confirmed on Monday morning when it was revealed that Achane had suffered a torn ACL.

Dolphins Lose De’Von Achane for Rest of the Season to Torn ACL

While the Dolphins moved on from several of their offensive playmakers this offseason, they recommitted to Achane and signed him to a four-year, $64 million contract extension. With so few other proven playmakers on Miami’s roster, Achane was clearly going to be the focal point of the team in 2026.

With so much attention on Achane, though, and the offense as a whole struggling to get off the ground, big plays were harder to come by for the talented running back. Through two games, Achane picked up 110 yards on 31 carries, while also catching seven passes for 49 yards. Those aren’t bad numbers by any stretch of the imagination, but compared to what we’ve seen from Achane in years past, it was a step back.

Achane seemed primed for a big day against the Chiefs, as he picked up 17 yards on his first three carries. After going down with a non-contact injury on his final carry, though, Achane left the game and did not return, which immediately led to folks becoming quite concerned about his status. Unfortunately, an already difficult season for the Dolphins has become more challenging, as Achane will miss the rest of the year with a torn ACL.

Dolphins star RB De’Von Achane suffered a torn ACL, sources tell me and Adam Schefter, and he’s out for the season,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X. “In an already trying season for Miami, the team loses Achane.”

Dolphins’ Offense Suffers Catastrophic Blow With De’Von Achane Injury News

Getty SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: De’von Achane #28 of the Miami Dolphins looks on before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Considering how big of an impact Achane was able to make in both the run and pass game, losing him is about as big a blow as the Dolphins could have suffered on this side of the ball. Without him, Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright will take over in the backfield, but it’s tough to see how they will manage to replace the loss of Achane.

The silver lining, if there is one, is that Miami has virtually no expectations this season, so it’s not as if losing Achane has ruined their year. The Dolphins are going to continue losing games as part of their rebuild; they will likely just be a bit uglier than usual without Achane on the field. The team will return to action in Week 4 for another tough matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.