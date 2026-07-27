Dolphins Projected to Part Ways With Former First-Round Pick Before Training Camp

Heading into training camp, expectations are not as high as they have been in the past for the Miami Dolphins. After a second consecutive season in which the team missed the postseason, the team rebuilt the roster as it focused on improving its salary cap situation and getting younger.

As a result, the team’s outlook does not appear promising in the 2026 season. However, that does not mean there is no shortage of storylines to follow when training camp begins in Miami.

One of the biggest storylines around the team heading into camp is the wide receiver position. After the Dolphins released All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill and traded Jaylen Waddle, who was among the most successful receivers in franchise history, the team created a weakness at the position. Instead of signing a star free agent receiver or using a high draft pick to fill that void, Miami opted to use selections later in the draft alongside veterans who are hoping to have bounceback seasons.

Unfortunately for one of those veterans, one Dolphins analyst does not believe he will make a major contribution to the team as he was projected to miss out on the final roster.

Miami Dolphins 53-Man Roster Projection

Among Miami’s veteran additions at the wide receiver position, former Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick Jalen Reagor was the most recent. Unlike the rest of the wide receiver room, he’s the only player with a first-round pedigree; however, that has not mattered much in what has been a disappointing career.

While he hopes Miami provides a fresh opportunity for his career, Dolphins Wire’s Mike Masala did not include him in his 53-man roster projection as the team heads into training camp. Instead, Masala predicted Miami heading into the season with: Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, Malik Washington, Caleb Douglas, Kevin Coleman Jr., and Theo Wease Jr.

Reagor has totaled 86 receptions for 1,037 yards and four touchdowns during his career. Reagor, who was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 21st pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, has now been on four different teams during the last five years. He most recently played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024, where he caught seven passes for 100 yards in eight games.

Last season, Reagor was a member of the Chargers practice squad as he failed to make their 53-man roster heading into the season.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Room

Regarding Miami’s wide receiver room, The South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s David Furones wrote:

“At wide receiver and tight end, Willis’ connection throughout OTAs and minicamp with two players stood out.

New wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, acquired in free agency after his playing time with the Dallas Cowboys diminished last year, and tight end Greg Dulcich, who is expanding off a second-half surge last season, developed rapport with Willis in the offseason program.”

Regarding Reagor, Furones added, “The same way Tolbert and Atwell are looking for bounce-back seasons with a change of scenery, Jalen Reagor, a former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, tries to revive his career after joining the Dolphins during minicamp in June.”

At this point, Reagor reviving his career with the Dolphins appears to be a long-shot.