Dolphins Add ‘Physical’ 6-Foot-3 Former Colts Linebacker Before 49ers Game

The NFL season has kicked off and the Miami Dolphins have already been bitten by the injury bug.

After losing last year’s first-round pick Kenneth Grant in training camp as he was placed on injured reserve, the Dolphins suffered a number of injuries during their season opener. The team lost draft pick Kyle Louis as he suffered a knee injury that also landed him on injured reserve.

Additionally, during the week leading up to Miami’s Week 2 contest against the 49ers, the Dolphins had pass rusher Chop Robinson suffer a concussion, which ruled him out of Week 2. Now, the team has announced yet another player who has been placed on injured reserve, which led to the team signing a former Colts and Bengals linebacker.

Miami Dolphins Announce Roster Moves

The Miami Dolphins posted on X: “Roster Moves | We have placed inside linebacker Ronnie Harrison Jr. on the injured reserve list and signed inside linebacker Liam Anderson to the active roster off the practice squad.

We have also elevated edges Clelin Ferrell and Max Llewellyn to the active roster for #MIAvsSF”

Linebacker Ronnie Harrison suffered a hamstring injury, which kept him out of practice the entire week before he was placed on injured reserve.

Meanwhile, linebacker Liam Anderson, who the team signed off the practice squad, spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason. He was viewed by A to Z Sports’ John Sheeran as a potential contributor on special teams. Sheeran wrote: “Anderson is one of several linebackers looking to make the Bengals’ roster by way of special teams. He’s never taken a regular season snap on defense, so proving his worth on coverage units is his best bet.”

Liam Anderson Player Profile

Regarding Anderson’s journey, Sheeran wrote: “Liam Anderson was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Indianapolis Colts following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was cut by Indianapolis and signed to its practice squad as a rookie. The Colts elevated him for one game to play special teams. He stayed on the practice squad the following season and was elevated once and signed to the active roster for two weeks. He only played special teams during those three games he was active. Indy kept him around for most of the 2025 offseason before waiving him with an injury settlement leading up to final cuts.

The Bengals signed Anderson to their practice squad halfway through the 2025 regular season and kept him there for the duration of the year.”

Anderson was then waived during final roster cuts by the Cincinnati Bengals. Miami then signed the linebacker to the team’s practice squad.

Prior to Anderson entering the NFL, NFL Draft Diamonds wrote of him as a player: “He has solid height, marginal weight and average speed with a muscular build. He is a good athlete showing a combination of good balance, COD, explosiveness, acceleration, lateral quickness and agility with good play speed…

Athletic, physical player who is above-average in man coverage and is solid against the run overall. Ordinary form tackling ability limits his production against the run.”