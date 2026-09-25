Dolphins Get Chop Robinson Update Before Chiefs Game

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for their first home game of the 2026 season with plenty to address after opening the year with losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and San Francisco 49ers.

Miami will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, with Jeff Hafley’s team still searching for its first victory. Chop Robinson has been a key part of Miami’s defense since the Dolphins selected him in the first round.

The Dolphins are also dealing with changes on offense. Rookie receiver Caleb Douglas has been ruled out against Kansas City because of an ankle injury, while fellow rookie Chris Bell is working through soreness in his surgically repaired knee.

Both developments could affect Miami’s personnel plans for the home opener.

Chop Robinson Cleared After Latest Concussion

Miami Herald reporter Omar Kelly reported that “Chop Robinson has been cleared to play and has a plan to avoid concussions.”

Robinson is listed as a full participant on Miami’s Week 3 injury report after dealing with a concussion.

Robinson said he experienced headaches following the latest incident and confirmed that he is now cleared to return. The concussion occurred during practice before Miami’s Week 2 loss to San Francisco.

The Dolphins pass rusher also plans to wear a Guardian Cap on his helmet for the foreseeable future.

The additional padding sits on the outside of the helmet and is designed to reduce impact force.

“I want to be smart about it, have a future, and kids, family and everything,” Robinson said.

“With a Guardian Cap, there’s no harm in wearing it. Might as well wear it.”

Robinson said the latest concussion was the fifth documented concussion of his football career. He had two previous concussions during his college career at Maryland and Penn State, according to Kelly’s report.

The decision to use a Guardian Cap comes after encouragement from Robinson’s family and fiancée. He has not sought a specialist following the latest concussion.

The Dolphins need Robinson back as they prepare for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Miami has recorded zero sacks through two games, making its pass rush an important area to watch in Sunday’s matchup.

Robinson is viewed as one of Miami’s top pass rushers, and his return gives Hafley another key defensive option.

Chris Bell Could Get More Work Against Kansas City

While Robinson is cleared to return, Miami has another personnel issue at wide receiver.

Caleb Douglas has been ruled out of Sunday’s game because of an ankle injury suffered during the loss to San Francisco.

Douglas has quickly become an important part of the Dolphins’ passing attack.

Through two games, the rookie leads Miami with 113 receiving yards and is tied for the team lead with seven catches.

That could create more opportunities for Chris Bell, who expects to play despite soreness and fluid in his surgically repaired knee.

Bell said Thursday that the issue does not feel like a setback and that he is preparing to take the field.

“I have to warm up a little more than usual,” Bell said.

Bell underwent ACL surgery in 2025 and acknowledged that he is still working to regain his previous burst.

He has played 53 offensive snaps through two games and has one reception for 25 yards.

With Douglas unavailable, Bell could have a larger role alongside Malik Washington and Ryan Miller as Miami faces Kansas City. The Dolphins will enter their home opener with Robinson available on defense and a reshaped receiving group on offense.