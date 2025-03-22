Hi, Subscriber

Dolphins Could Target OT to Improve ‘Fortress’ for Tua Tagovailoa: Kiper

  • 8 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
Will Campbell of LSU

ESPN’s Mel Kiper predicted the Miami Dolphins would draft LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell with the No. 13 pick in the NFL draft.

“You’ve got to protect Tua [Tagovailoa], and they’ve got to have guys provide that for him,” Kiper told reporters on a Zoom call, according to a March 19 story in the Miami Herald.

Campbell, a first-team All-American in 2024, could also provide insurance for the Dolphins if 12-year veteran Terron Armstead retires. Kiper agreed that the Dolphins “should be focused on finding Armstead’s heir apparent.”

As a star at LSU, Campbell was “tested by a battery of NFL-caliber pass rushers,” according to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.

Still, Kiper said, some teams could have an issue with Campbell’s relatively short arm length for a tackle (he measured 32 5/8 inches at the NFL combine).

“Is that an issue? Some guys have arm length and don’t use it,” Kiper said. “Some utilize it properly. Some offensive line coaches will say it’s not as big a deal as it is. Some will say it’s a huge deal. There are varying opinions on arm length, but most of the top left tackles have arm length 34 plus. He would have to be an outlier. But, plenty of tackles start their careers at guard, and Campbell’s great footwork points to a successful career despite the length limitations.”

Protecting Tua Tagovailoa Will Be Vital for the Miami Dolphins

Protecting the quarterback is especially true for the Dolphins, who found out first-hand last year what life is like without Tagovailoa, who missed six games in 2024, damaging the Dolphins’ bid to make the playoffs. They were 2-4 without him in 2024, essentially sinking their season. His history of concussions is well documented, with many thinking that he should consider retirement.

The Dolphins are expecting Tagovailoa to play in 2025, so protecting him will be pertinent to making a playoff run.

The Dolphins have no shortage of offensive weapons. With Tua at QB, they have dynamite on the outside with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. And, De’Von Achane is a very nice running back who toted it 907 yards on the ground last year to go with six touchdowns. However, none of that really matters if Tua is flat on his back all day and there is simply no running room for Achane.

The Dolphins still have Patrick Paul, whom they selected in the second round of the 2024 draft, but it doesn’t seem like they are dying to hand him the keys to the starting left tackle job. Kiper was asked specifically about whether the Dolphins would be interested in Paul becoming the starter at left tackle.

Miami Dolphins Are in Good Position With No. 13 Pick

The Miami Dolphins are actually in a pretty good position at No. 13. According to most draft experts, this is not a top-heavy
draft in 2025. There doesn’t appear to be a Myles Garrett or Joe Burrow sitting at the top. ESPN’s Adam Schefter got a bit more specific a couple of weeks ago, when he said that many teams feel like the strength this year is in the middle rounds as there aren’t many heavy hitters up in the single digits.

Schefter said from what he’s hearing in league circles, “the player you get at No. 10 in this draft is similar to the player that you get at 35.” There’s a lot of wiggle room there.

With that being said, it doesn’t seem to make sense for the Dolphins to move up, especially with multiple needs (unless they love someone who slips to within striking distance, which is always a possibility. They moved from No. 12 to No. 3 in 2013 when they traded up with the Oakland Raiders to take Oregon’s Dion Jordan). It could actually be a great opportunity to move down and acquire more picks to help fill those holes. But, for right now, the Dolphins are going to need to protect Tagovailoa; that should be the first priority.

Micah Warren Micah Warren has been covering the NFL - and sports in general - since 2006, and he began writing for Heavy in 2025. Previously, he has written for Off the Record, GCobb.com, Blast Magazine and other sports and non-sports-related outlets. Micah used to host the "Cheap Shots" podcast with former NFL TE Luther Broughton. More about Micah Warren

Read More
,

Miami Dolphins Players

De'Von Achane's headshot D. Achane
Terron Armstead's headshot T. Armstead
Jake Bailey's headshot J. Bailey
Quinton Bell's headshot Q. Bell
Tarik Black's headshot T. Black
Ethan Bonner's headshot E. Bonner
Larry Borom's headshot L. Borom
Will Bradley-King's headshot W. Bradley-King
Aaron Brewer's headshot A. Brewer
K.J. Britt's headshot K. Britt
Jordyn Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Pharaoh Brown's headshot P. Brown
Artie Burns's headshot A. Burns
Elijah Campbell's headshot E. Campbell
Jackson Carman's headshot J. Carman
Bradley Chubb's headshot B. Chubb
Jordan Colbert's headshot J. Colbert
Tanner Conner's headshot T. Conner
Bump Cooper's headshot B. Cooper
Braeden Daniels's headshot B. Daniels
James Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Ashtyn Davis's headshot A. Davis
Matt Dickerson's headshot M. Dickerson
Tyrel Dodson's headshot T. Dodson
Storm Duck's headshot S. Duck
Liam Eichenberg's headshot L. Eichenberg
Dee Eskridge's headshot D. Eskridge
Erik Ezukanma's headshot E. Ezukanma
Neil Farrell's headshot N. Farrell
Blake Ferguson's headshot B. Ferguson
Willie Gay's headshot W. Gay
Cameron Goode's headshot C. Goode
Ryan Hayes's headshot R. Hayes
Julian Hill's headshot J. Hill
Tyreek Hill's headshot T. Hill
Chasen Hines's headshot C. Hines
Alec Ingold's headshot A. Ingold
Dequan Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Austin Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Isaiah Johnson's headshot I. Johnson
Benito Jones's headshot B. Jones
Mohamed Kamara's headshot M. Kamara
Kader Kohou's headshot K. Kohou
Jason Maitre's headshot J. Maitre
Bayron Matos's headshot B. Matos
Alexander Mattison's headshot A. Mattison
Derrick McLendon's headshot D. McLendon
Patrick McMorris's headshot P. McMorris
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
Andrew Meyer's headshot A. Meyer
Grayson Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Patrick Paul's headshot P. Paul
Jaelan Phillips's headshot J. Phillips
Jalen Ramsey's headshot J. Ramsey
Chop Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Hayden Rucci's headshot H. Rucci
Jason Sanders's headshot J. Sanders
Zach Sieler's headshot Z. Sieler
Jonnu Smith's headshot J. Smith
Cam Smith's headshot C. Smith
Kion Smith's headshot K. Smith
Ryan Stonehouse's headshot R. Stonehouse
Tua Tagovailoa's headshot T. Tagovailoa
Channing Tindall's headshot C. Tindall
Jaylen Waddle's headshot J. Waddle
Tahj Washington's headshot T. Washington
Malik Washington's headshot M. Washington
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's headshot N. Westbrook-Ikhine
Zach Wilson's headshot Z. Wilson
Jaylen Wright's headshot J. Wright

Comments

Dolphins Could Target OT to Improve ‘Fortress’ for Tua Tagovailoa: Kiper

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x