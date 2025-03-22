Dolphins Could Target OT to Improve ‘Fortress’ for Tua Tagovailoa: Kiper

ESPN’s Mel Kiper predicted the Miami Dolphins would draft LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell with the No. 13 pick in the NFL draft.

“You’ve got to protect Tua [Tagovailoa], and they’ve got to have guys provide that for him,” Kiper told reporters on a Zoom call, according to a March 19 story in the Miami Herald.

Campbell, a first-team All-American in 2024, could also provide insurance for the Dolphins if 12-year veteran Terron Armstead retires. Kiper agreed that the Dolphins “should be focused on finding Armstead’s heir apparent.”

As a star at LSU, Campbell was “tested by a battery of NFL-caliber pass rushers,” according to NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.

Still, Kiper said, some teams could have an issue with Campbell’s relatively short arm length for a tackle (he measured 32 5/8 inches at the NFL combine).

“Is that an issue? Some guys have arm length and don’t use it,” Kiper said. “Some utilize it properly. Some offensive line coaches will say it’s not as big a deal as it is. Some will say it’s a huge deal. There are varying opinions on arm length, but most of the top left tackles have arm length 34 plus. He would have to be an outlier. But, plenty of tackles start their careers at guard, and Campbell’s great footwork points to a successful career despite the length limitations.”

Protecting Tua Tagovailoa Will Be Vital for the Miami Dolphins

Protecting the quarterback is especially true for the Dolphins, who found out first-hand last year what life is like without Tagovailoa, who missed six games in 2024, damaging the Dolphins’ bid to make the playoffs. They were 2-4 without him in 2024, essentially sinking their season. His history of concussions is well documented, with many thinking that he should consider retirement.

The Dolphins are expecting Tagovailoa to play in 2025, so protecting him will be pertinent to making a playoff run.

The Dolphins have no shortage of offensive weapons. With Tua at QB, they have dynamite on the outside with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. And, De’Von Achane is a very nice running back who toted it 907 yards on the ground last year to go with six touchdowns. However, none of that really matters if Tua is flat on his back all day and there is simply no running room for Achane.

The Dolphins still have Patrick Paul, whom they selected in the second round of the 2024 draft, but it doesn’t seem like they are dying to hand him the keys to the starting left tackle job. Kiper was asked specifically about whether the Dolphins would be interested in Paul becoming the starter at left tackle.

Miami Dolphins Are in Good Position With No. 13 Pick

The Miami Dolphins are actually in a pretty good position at No. 13. According to most draft experts, this is not a top-heavy

draft in 2025. There doesn’t appear to be a Myles Garrett or Joe Burrow sitting at the top. ESPN’s Adam Schefter got a bit more specific a couple of weeks ago, when he said that many teams feel like the strength this year is in the middle rounds as there aren’t many heavy hitters up in the single digits.

Schefter said from what he’s hearing in league circles, “the player you get at No. 10 in this draft is similar to the player that you get at 35.” There’s a lot of wiggle room there.

With that being said, it doesn’t seem to make sense for the Dolphins to move up, especially with multiple needs (unless they love someone who slips to within striking distance, which is always a possibility. They moved from No. 12 to No. 3 in 2013 when they traded up with the Oakland Raiders to take Oregon’s Dion Jordan). It could actually be a great opportunity to move down and acquire more picks to help fill those holes. But, for right now, the Dolphins are going to need to protect Tagovailoa; that should be the first priority.