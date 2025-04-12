Hi, Subscriber

Dolphins Ink Up Key Positional Need

The Miami Dolphins have resigned cornerback Kader Kohou to a $3.3 million deal, the league confirmed Friday.

Kader Kohou, 26, will be entering his fourth year in the league and fourth year with the Dolphins. In his four seasons’, Kohou has made 180 tackles, recorded three interceptions, and is credited with 28 passes defended.

“I love Miami,” Kohou said on the Dive Bar podcast. “It was the first team that I came into the league with. I like all the coaches, some of my teammates, even though some of them are gone now. But I feel like Miami is a place where I could kind of like grow as a player with people around me that believe in me. So yeah, I would love to stay in Miami for sure my whole career.”

Though many consider defensive back a weak point of this Miami defense, Kahou has received a bode of confidence from his head coach.

“You can tell his teammates rally around his play because they know how important it is to him,” McDaniel said late last season. “They know how important he is to our defense and our team… he can really feel the momentum of his game increasing.”

Two Big Names Anchor Down Phins’ Cornerback Room

With Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller both under contract until the end of the 2025 season, you’d think perimeter defense would be a strong suit of the Dolphins D. However, SI’s Alain Poupart has some questions on how the vet will hold up in his second season with the team.

“For one thing, Fuller was sidelined twice by concussions and then he saw his season prematurely come to an end when he sustained a knee injury in the Week 16 victory against the San Francisco 49ers,” wrote Poupart after the season ended. “Fuller will be turning 30 next month, which isn’t ancient but also not young for a cornerback and not ideal given his 2024 injuries.”

With the resigning of Kahou, the Dolphins have now retained the five largest contributors at corner by snap count. Poupart says this security should not be mistaken for proficiency.

“The Dolphins drafted Cam Smith two years ago with the idea he’d eventually be able to take over for Xavien Howard, but that’s not looking great right now,” Poupart continued. “It says here that cornerback very well might be a target position in the 2025 draft, and it very well might happen in the first round.”

Dominoes Yet To Fall For Dolphins’ UFA’s

The Dolphins’ still have nine unrestricted free agents that the team is yet to resign. Among these nine are a few positions of real need for Miami, including safety, guard, and defensive line.

With the departure of Calais Campbell, retaining Super Bowl champion Emmanuel Ogbah has been made a mission of the team.

“(Ogbah) Stayed in touch with the Dolphins,” his agent Drew Rosenhaus said on a TV appearance in South Florida. “The Dolphins have offered him a contract to come back, but we haven’t been able to find common ground yet, and I don’t think anything is imminent at this time between Emmanuel and the Dolphins.”

Jordan Poyer is another big name yet to put pen to paper, and after the team lost Jevon Holland to the New York Giants, the safety position is looking exceptionally light.

Kader Kohou : Officially back with Miami

Kohou signed his $3.3 million tender with the Dolphins on Friday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports. Miami tendered Kohou in early March, and the 26-year-old is now set to return for a fourth campaign with the club. Kohou logged career lows with 671 defensive snaps, 45 tackles and eight defensed passes over 15 games last season, though he did nab a career-best two pickoffs. He started nine of those 15 contests and could be headed for a starting role in 2025 pending additional moves made by Miami.

