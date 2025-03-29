Hi, Subscriber

Dolphins ‘Left Wanting’ Entering Career Defining Year For McDaniel

Head coach Mike McDaniel talked about the team meetings the Miami Dolphins had before facing the New York Jets.

The Miami Dolphins currently control the 13th pick in the 2025 NFL draft. This would be the highest head coach Mike McDaniel has ever selected as he prepares to enter his fourth year with the team. A season that ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques says will have major implications on the coach’s future with the team.

“Considering that Miami hasn’t won a playoff game since 2000,” writes Louis-Jacques,  “This draft and this season will likely define whether Grier and McDaniel return in 2026.”

In the ESPN article published on March 25th, the writer claims that Dolphins fans expecting a “big splash” were underwhelmed by the team’s free agency additions after a “disappointing” 2024 season.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross made headlines in January by announcing the job security of head coach Mike McDaniel and general manager Chris Grier in a statement released by the team on X.

“As we now look towards 2025, our football operation will continue to be led by Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel with my full support,” Ross professed. “Their positive working relationship is an asset to the Dolphins, and I believe in the value of stability.”

Despite the promise of job security, Ross warned of changes needing to be made within the building to guarantee future success.

“However, continuity in leadership is not to be confused with an acceptance that status quo is good enough,” said Ross in that same post. “We will take a hard look at where we have fallen short and make the necessary changes to deliver our ultimate goal of building and sustaining a winning team that competes for championships.”

So What Changes Has The Team Made Since The Announcement?

The team signed offensive guard James Daniels to a three-year contract worth up to $24 million. The former Pittsburgh Steeler and Chicago Bear is entering his eighth NFL season after missing much of the 2024 season with an Achilles injury.

“There’s no sugarcoating it —[the Achilles injury] a tough thing to happen, especially going into a contract year,” Daniels said in his first media session as a member of the team. “Some people are going into their second contract. I’m 27 years old going into my eighth season and I’m going to be fully healthy when the season starts, so I can’t complain about that.”

The Dolphins also filled other positional needs signing quarterback Zach Wilson and linebackers KJ Britt and Willie Gay Jr.

What Needs Are Left To Address Heading Into The Draft?

According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, the Dolphins are mocked to draft LSU tackle Will Campbell with the team’s first selection. Amid contract concerns with current longstanding left tackle Terron Armstead, the offensive line could become an area in need of immediate addressing for the team.

ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum shares a similar sentiment, mocking Ohio State University’s offensive tackle Josh Simmons to the Phins in a March 25th article. Tannenbaum illuminates concerns with the Buckeyes’ big man pointing to his injury history and concerning amount of penalties committed in his collegiate career.

