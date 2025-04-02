Hi, Subscriber

Dolphins Let Leagues Best Run Defender Walk

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Calais Campbell, Minnesota Vikings
Getty
Calais Campbell #93 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field before playing the Arizona Cardinals.

All reports coming out of the Miami Dolphins camp indicated that the team wanted to retain six-time pro bowler Calais Campbell. It was announced on Tuesday that the 38-year-old defensive tackle would be returning to the Arizona Cardinals on a one year deal worth $5.5 million.

“Calais specifically is in a unique situation where he is assessing multiple options as a player in the 45th year of his career,” said McDaniel jokingly during his media availability last week. “I feel like we have some options at the position. He has some options. That position in particular has been a focal point of mine this offseason and I feel good about how it could play out and there’s a couple different scenarios it could play out.”

Although McDaniel eluded to the team having options at the defensive line position, the fourth-year head coach also made it clear that the Dolphins wanted Campbell back.

“He was a very important player to the team last year,” the coach said just one day before news of the contract signing broke. “And I see him having the opportunity to be a very important player on the team this year.”

Campbell graded out as PFF’s seventh best defensive lineman in 2024, receiving the leagues highest grade in run defense at the position.

It is also worth noting that with more than $16 available in cap space, the Dolphins could have met or exceeded the Cardinals’ offer.

Who Is Left On Miami’s Defensive Line?

The rest of the unit for Miami was unremarkable in 2024, finishing 27th in sacks in 2025.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald has a less than optimistic outlook on the room going into next season, writing, “The Dolphins have only one above-average defensive lineman under contract in Zach Sieler. They have a nose tackle, Benito Jones, who has consistently graded out among the worst in the league, per Pro Football Focus. Their only two other defensive linemen under contract are journeymen Matt Dickerson and Neil Farrell.”

With a sparse defensive line free agent class, it is unlikely that the Dolphins will be able to bring in a starter in the coming months. This leaves a hole to be filled through trades or the draft at the end of this month.

‘Most Talented Defensive Line Class In The Last 30 Years’

Todd McShay, who served as an ESPN draft analyst for 17 years before leaving the company in 2023, has been vocal about the depth of this year’s defensive line class.

He took to his podcast, The McShay Show, to voice his opinion, saying, “This is the most talented defensive line class in the last 30 years.”

“I have 16 interior defensive lineman and 19 edge rushers with grades in the first three rounds,” the draft expert continued. “So even if I over graded eight of them, it would still be the most defensive lineman taken in the first three rounds in at least 30 years.”

With the Dolphins drafting at pick 13 in this month’s draft, SI’s Diante Collinelli has the team addressing the hole left by Campbell with Michigan’s Kenneth Grant.

“He could become much more than a run-stuffing nose tackle with some improvement to his pass-rush instincts,” said the writer. “That type of upside should appeal to the Dolphins in Round 1, especially given how barren their defensive tackle depth chart looks.”

Evan Cormier Evan Cormier is a former Division I football player with a Master's degree in Sports Communication and Media Arts from Sacred Heart University. More about Evan Cormier

Read More
,

Miami Dolphins Players

De'Von Achane's headshot D. Achane
Terron Armstead's headshot T. Armstead
Jake Bailey's headshot J. Bailey
Quinton Bell's headshot Q. Bell
Tarik Black's headshot T. Black
Ethan Bonner's headshot E. Bonner
Larry Borom's headshot L. Borom
Will Bradley-King's headshot W. Bradley-King
Aaron Brewer's headshot A. Brewer
K.J. Britt's headshot K. Britt
Jordyn Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Pharaoh Brown's headshot P. Brown
Artie Burns's headshot A. Burns
Elijah Campbell's headshot E. Campbell
Jackson Carman's headshot J. Carman
Bradley Chubb's headshot B. Chubb
Jordan Colbert's headshot J. Colbert
Tanner Conner's headshot T. Conner
Bump Cooper's headshot B. Cooper
Braeden Daniels's headshot B. Daniels
James Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Ashtyn Davis's headshot A. Davis
Matt Dickerson's headshot M. Dickerson
Tyrel Dodson's headshot T. Dodson
Storm Duck's headshot S. Duck
Liam Eichenberg's headshot L. Eichenberg
Dee Eskridge's headshot D. Eskridge
Erik Ezukanma's headshot E. Ezukanma
Neil Farrell's headshot N. Farrell
Blake Ferguson's headshot B. Ferguson
Willie Gay's headshot W. Gay
Cameron Goode's headshot C. Goode
Ryan Hayes's headshot R. Hayes
Julian Hill's headshot J. Hill
Tyreek Hill's headshot T. Hill
Chasen Hines's headshot C. Hines
Alec Ingold's headshot A. Ingold
Dequan Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Austin Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Isaiah Johnson's headshot I. Johnson
Benito Jones's headshot B. Jones
Mohamed Kamara's headshot M. Kamara
Kader Kohou's headshot K. Kohou
Jason Maitre's headshot J. Maitre
Bayron Matos's headshot B. Matos
Alexander Mattison's headshot A. Mattison
Derrick McLendon's headshot D. McLendon
Patrick McMorris's headshot P. McMorris
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
Andrew Meyer's headshot A. Meyer
Grayson Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Patrick Paul's headshot P. Paul
Jaelan Phillips's headshot J. Phillips
Jalen Ramsey's headshot J. Ramsey
Chop Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Hayden Rucci's headshot H. Rucci
Jason Sanders's headshot J. Sanders
Zach Sieler's headshot Z. Sieler
Jonnu Smith's headshot J. Smith
Cam Smith's headshot C. Smith
Kion Smith's headshot K. Smith
Ryan Stonehouse's headshot R. Stonehouse
Tua Tagovailoa's headshot T. Tagovailoa
Channing Tindall's headshot C. Tindall
Jaylen Waddle's headshot J. Waddle
Tahj Washington's headshot T. Washington
Malik Washington's headshot M. Washington
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's headshot N. Westbrook-Ikhine
Zach Wilson's headshot Z. Wilson
Jaylen Wright's headshot J. Wright

Comments

Dolphins Let Leagues Best Run Defender Walk

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x