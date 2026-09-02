Dolphins Linked to 6-Foot-5 Quarterback With ‘Cannon’ of an Arm

Given the uncertainty on the Miami Dolphins‘ depth chart at quarterback, they could be on the lookout for a new one.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s Andrew Peters, the Dolphins should be considered a “top landing spot” for Joe Milton, who was recently released by the Dallas Cowboys. Milton has been a backup quarterback through the first two seasons of his career with the Cowboys and with the New England Patriots during his rookie season. However, he has tremendous upside due to having the strongest arm in the league.

Milton had a strong preseason, throwing three touchdowns against zero interceptions for 378 passing yards and a 67.4% completion rate. However, he was surprisingly released as the Cowboys went with Sam Howell as the backup to Dak Prescott.

“As for Milton, his arm strength and mobility likely won’t let him go unsigned this season,” writes Peters. “The Dolphins have a starter in Malik Willis, but their depth is fairly lacking. Two inexperienced quarterbacks in Kyle McCord and Brady Cook sit behind him, and Milton would arguably be an upgrade over those two.”

Joe Milton Said He Can Throw the Ball 85 Yards

Milton is well-known for his strong NFL Combine showing back in 2024. The 26-year-old has the highest throw power rating in Madden 27 with a 99 rating and he mentioned in a recent interview that he can throw the ball 85 yards.

“The furthest I ever thrown a ball was 85 (yards),” said Milton. “Right now, I probably got 89-to-91. I’ve been saying it for the past two years that my rating needed to be at a 99. So for them to do that, it’s for sure lovely to see. I’m ready for the game to come out, so I can go test it out.”

Dolphins Have 2 New Quarterbacks in Kyle McCord and Brady Cook

Over the course of his first two seasons in the league, Milton has looked strong in brief appearances, throwing two touchdowns against two interceptions for a 90.4 passer rating with a 69.8% completion rate. He also 15 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins have already made moves to shuffle their quarterback depth chart, acquiring Kyle McCord via trade from the Green Bay Packers. They also picked up Brady Cook off of waivers after he was released by the New York Jets.

Those moves followed the Dolphins’ abrupt trade of their former backup quarterback, Quinn Ewers, to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ewers ended the 2025 season as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback, starting the last three games.

The Dolphins are obviously high on McCord, who also had a strong preseason showing with the Packers. That was punctuated by a four touchdown effort in a win over the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason finale.

Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan had glowing praise for McCord, a second-year quarterback who led the NCAA in passing yards during the 2024 season at Syracuse.

“I’ve always been a fan of his,” said Sullivan of McCord. “I feel like, when you watch the kid play, he’s a ‘keep the train on the tracks’ kind of guy. I think he processes the game quick. I think he throws an accurate, catchable football.”

The Dolphins will likely carry their current quarterback room into Week 1, but as Sullivan previously mentioned before, Miami is always looking for ways to get better. Adding somebody with the raw talent that Milton has would be a tremendous upgrade to the quarterback room.