Dolphins’ Ollie Gordon, Jaylen Wright Plans Revealed by ESPN for Week 4

The Miami Dolphins are in a brutal spot as they enter Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

They’re 0-3, and they just lost superstar running back De’Von Achane for the season. Every arrow is pointing down in Miami.

They’ve got no choice but to keep going and try to figure it out from here, though.

The Dolphins hit the road in Week 4, heading to Minnesota to take on the Vikings.

The RB depth chart is at the forefront of fans’ minds, because Achane dominated the touches in this backfield.

Now, it’s looking like Ollie Gordon and Jaylen Wright will both get chances. But what will it look like?

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler provided a look at that in a new article on Wednesday.

Ollie Gordon vs. Jaylen Wright

In concept, Wright would’ve probably entered this season ahead of Gordon on the depth chart.

But in Week 3, when Achane tore his ACL in the first half against the Chiefs, Wright was inactive. He was battling a foot injury.

That meant Gordon got the rest of the work from there, around his own small injury.

It doesn’t mean Gordon will be the leader in the backfield going forward, though.

“My sense is that Gordon and Wright will share the load in the short term, and Wright is expected to return from injury this week,” Fowler writes. “One of the two could emerge over the next few weeks, but for now Miami plans to use both. Wright has big-play potential, while Gordon projects as more of an every-down back.”

That’s a notable update from Fowler.

First, you get the fact that Wright is probably coming back from injury in time for Sunday — although this week’s injury reports will also provide insight into that.

Then you get Fowler’s thoughts on what the RB split will look like if both players are healthy. That’s not a given for this week, but it sounds like Miami is more likely to trust its main two in-house backs versus doing anything drastic by bringing someone else in.

Other RB Options

If Gordon and Wright don’t answer the bell or end up hurt themselves, the Dolphins currently have two other RBs in the building, both on the practice squad: Jarquez Hunter and Carlos Washington Jr.

Miami also worked out four running backs on Tuesday, including NFL veterans Hassan Haskins and Kenny McIntosh.

There are other veterans available, too, although Michael Carter and Dare Ogunbowale both signed with other teams earlier this week.

With a tough season ahead of them, the Dolphins probably don’t benefit a ton from bringing in a veteran. They’d rather see what a younger player is made of. That could lead to plenty of work for both Wright and Gordon going forward.