Dolphins’ Open Up Shockingly Low In 2025 Power Ranking

The Miami Dolphins got slammed with another trade request today as the latest Fin head to join the trend was tight end Jonnu Smith. This request came just a few minutes after Pro Football Focus, the well respected and widely used player grading system, released their power rankings of every NFL team entering the 2025 season.

In PFF’s ranking, with Jonnu included, the company ranked Miami’s roster as the 24th strongest in the league. That’s right. The team that has the twelfth highest win percentage since the turn of the decade is in the bottom 25% in talent, according to PFF that is. They listed Miami’s biggest weakness as a passing game that is going in the wrong direction.

“The Dolphins orchestrated one of the league’s best aerial attacks in 2023, placing fifth in EPA per pass and second in both team PFF passing grade and PFF receiving grade,” the website wrote. “They placed just 16th in EPA per pass this past season, as well as 25th in team PFF passing grade and 21st in PFF receiving grade. Tua Tagovailoa’s PFF passing grade dropped by more than 18 points (70.2), and he missed four games with a concussion. Protecting Tagovailoa is paramount to Miami’s passing game rebounding in 2025.”

This is a near 180 degree turnaround from the way the same company graded this roster ahead of last season. In an article posted just days before the first game of the 2024 season, the Dolphins were ranked inside the top ten ahead of game action.

Miami’s Biggest Strength Assessed

As many Dolphins fans already know, this next season starts and ends in the defensive trenches. With a secondary that failed to make any big time additions, the Dolphins are going to lean heavily on their front seven to create pressure and keep the offense off balance. PFF believes their run defense is going to be the backbone of this team.

“The Dolphins placed sixth in PFF run-defense grade (73.9) and second in rushing yards before contact allowed per attempt (0.8 yards) in 2024,” PFF wrote. “That unit should only get better in 2025 with the arrival of first-round defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, in addition to the return of edge defenders Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb from injuries.”

Young Offensive Lineman Hold The Keys

Anytime an offense loses it’s left tackle, it’s going to be a big deal. But when you lose a left tackle like Terron Armstead, who even in his last season posted the fourth highest grade in the entire NFL, you’re going to have really big shoes to fill.

Enter Patrick Paul.

Patrick Paul is a six foot eight Houston alumnus who the Miami Dolphins selected with the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. This season, all signs point to the left tackle job being his to lose.

“Patrick Paul, a 2024 second-round pick, is set to assume the role after struggling on 338 snaps during his rookie season, posting just a 44.9 PFF overall grade,” PFF wrote. “He’ll need to be much better during his sophomore campaign, as Tua Tagovailoa’s health is directly correlated to Miami’s success.”

The Fins went back to the second round lineman well this April when they selected Jonah Savaiinea. Savaiinea will likely be thrust into a starting role his rookie year and PFF thinks he could be the most important piece from their draft class.

“Savaiinaea, another player tasked with keeping Tagovailoa’s jersey clean, will likely begin his career as the Dolphins’ starting right guard,” PFF wrote. “He posted an 84.7 PFF pass-blocking grade across the past two years as Arizona’s right tackle.”