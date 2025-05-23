Dolphins QB Chaos: A New Arm Enters the Fray

In a move that few saw coming, the Miami Dolphins have signed former Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert to add a new wrinkle to an already intriguing quarterback room. With Pro Bowl signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa firmly entrenched as the starter heading into the 2025 season, the addition of Gabbert sets the stage for a fierce three-way battle with recent acquisition Zach Wilson and rookie Quinn Ewers for the backup quarterback position.

Gabbert, the younger brother of longtime NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert, brings with him a résumé that demands attention. A proven college standout, Gabbert amassed 10,814 passing yards, 80 touchdowns, and only 30 interceptions during his time with the RedHawks. He earned First-Team All-MAC honors in 2024 after leading Miami (OH) to one of their best seasons in recent memory and previously received Third-Team All-MAC accolades in both 2021 and 2023.

While he may not have the big-school pedigree of Ewers or the high NFL draft selection status of Wilson, Gabbert’s production and experience make him a legitimate contender to rise quickly up the Dolphins’ depth chart. His leadership and decision-making qualities, often overlooked in favor of arm strength and athleticism, could prove vital in a quarterback room brimming with potential but short on proven pro consistency behind Tagovailoa.

Insurance Policy or Hidden Gem?

The Dolphins’ front office has made one thing clear: with Tua’s troubling concussion history, they will not be caught off guard in 2025. Though Tagovailoa has remained healthy for most of the past season, the specter of multiple head injuries continues to loom. Miami is positioning itself with a “next man up” mindset, and the competition behind Tua could be more than just about backup duties—it could determine who leads the offense should the unthinkable happen.

Wilson, once thought to be the face of the Jets franchise, is attempting to revive his career in Miami. He’s got a cannon arm and improvisational flair, but his inconsistency and questionable decision-making plagued his early years in New York. Then there’s Quinn Ewers, a former Texas standout and a first-round pick with eye-popping raw talent and elite upside. While his arm talent is undeniable, Ewers is unproven at the professional level, and the jump from college to the NFL is never guaranteed.

A Warm Arm or Actual Competitor

Enter Gabbert, a battle-tested college veteran with a chip on his shoulder and nothing to lose. His signing may not have made national headlines, but it could prove to be one of the offseason’s sneakiest moves. Gabbert’s cerebral approach to the game and ability to operate efficiently within structure offer a contrast to the more erratic styles of Wilson and the still-developing Ewers. In a Mike McDaniel offense that values timing, precision, and quick reads, Gabbert’s skill set may align better than expected.

While it’s far too early to project how the depth chart will shake out, one thing is certain: the battle for the No. 2 quarterback spot in Miami just got a lot more compelling. And should Tua miss time, any one of the trio could be handed the keys to a playoff-caliber roster with elite weapons like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at their disposal.

As training camp approaches, the Dolphins’ quarterback room will be under intense scrutiny, and Brett Gabbert just made it even more intense. This isn’t a move made by the Dolphins to just have a warm arm in camp. Competition is key, and the QB room needs to know what they have behind Tagovailoa.