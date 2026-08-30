Dolphins Left With One Quarterback After Latest Roster Move

The Miami Dolphins are entering the final hours of the NFL’s roster-cut deadline with major changes underway at quarterback. The team has already moved on from several players as it works toward the 53-man regular-season roster.

Mark Gronowski was among the latest quarterbacks affected by Miami’s roster decisions. The rookie joined the Dolphins after being selected in the 2026 NFL Draft and competed for a place behind new starter Malik Willis throughout the preseason.

Miami’s quarterback situation has changed quickly in recent days. Quinn Ewers was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Cam Miller was also waived. With the deadline approaching, the Dolphins faced an immediate need to add another quarterback to support Willis.

Dolphins Part Ways With Mark Gronowski

NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Dolphins are waiving quarterback Mark Gronowski. Miami plans to bring Gronowski back to the practice squad if he clears waivers.”

The move leaves Willis as the only quarterback currently on Miami’s roster. That follows the team’s decision to waive Miller earlier Sunday and trade Ewers to Jacksonville on Saturday.

Gronowski joined Miami after playing college football at South Dakota State and Iowa. The available statistics show that he finished his college career with 12,071 passing yards, 103 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also added 2,312 rushing yards and 53 rushing touchdowns.

His preseason included an encouraging performance against the Atlanta Falcons. Gronowski completed 4 of 8 passes for 97 yards in that game, giving Miami another look at the rookie before the roster deadline.

However, the Dolphins ultimately chose not to keep him on the initial 53-man roster.

The move comes after Ewers’ departure created uncertainty behind Willis.

Miller was also unable to secure the backup role. Miami had been evaluating its quarterback options for several days, with multiple reports indicating the team expected to explore the market for another passer.

The Dolphins now have to address that need immediately. Willis enters the season as the starter, but the team needs another quarterback capable of serving as his primary backup.

Miami suddenly needs a solution, and the team moved quickly to address the opening.

Dolphins Land Kyle McCord to Fill Backup QB Need

NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported that the Dolphins added Kyle McCord to address the vacancy behind Willis. Miami acquired the quarterback from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick.

The move brings McCord to Miami after an impressive preseason in Green Bay. He finished with 446 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions, while recording a 102.4 passer rating across three exhibition games.

McCord saved his best performance for the Packers’ final preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. He completed 22 of 35 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns, finishing with a 119.5 passer rating.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur praised McCord after that performance.

“He did a heck of a job, man,” LaFleur said. “He was just so poised in his ability to operate and function.”

McCord also discussed his development in Green Bay, crediting the coaching staff and the quarterbacks around him. He specifically mentioned Jordan Love and veteran Tyrod Taylor as valuable teammates during his time with the Packers.

The Dolphins now add McCord to a quarterback room led by Willis. The connection is notable because Willis also spent time with Green Bay before joining Miami.

For Miami, the move solves an immediate roster problem. The team no longer has to enter the regular season with Willis as its only quarterback, while McCord gets an opportunity to continue his development in a new environment.

Gronowski’s exit briefly left Miami with one quarterback after Ewers and Miller also departed. The Dolphins then addressed the position by adding McCord, giving Willis an experienced young option behind him as the regular season approaches.