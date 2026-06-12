Dolphins Rookie Put on Blast: ‘Wasn’t Able to Do Much’

The 2026 Miami Dolphins draft class received mixed reviews. Some picks like cornerback Chris Johnson, linebacker Jacob Rodriguez and wide receiver Chris Bell received universal praise as they were seen as good value by the team.

Others, like first-round pick Kadyn Proctor received negative feedback for the amount of risk the Dolphins were taking with their first selection. However, perhaps no selection was as second-guessed as Miami selecting wide receiver Caleb Douglas in the third-round.

Douglas, who was not viewed as a top-150 prospect by the consensus board, was selected with the 73rd pick and was Miami’s first of three wide receivers drafted.

Miami Dolphins Rookie Struggles

While the Miami Dolphins saw a special skillset in Douglas that other teams and media members perhaps did not, early results do not appear to be favoring the Dolphins. During Dolphins on SI Alain Poupart’s progress report for the team’s rookies, he wrote regarding Douglas:

“Probably the most controversial Dolphins pick in 2026, Douglas unfortunately wasn’t able to do much in his first spring to convince all the skeptics. He ended the offseason program working on the side after sustaining a minor injury, this after some uneven performances (inconsistent hands) in the open practices. There’s still a big opportunity ahead for Douglas because the Dolphins’ wide receiver rotation remains wide open.”

This did not mark the first instance where Poupart criticized Douglas, as he previously wrote during OTAs, “It also wasn’t a great day for rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas, who failed to come up with a contested catch over the middle and later another one that was low to the ground.”

Miami’s Interest in Douglas

Regarding what made Miami target Douglas early in the draft, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan previously said, “He’s got a long, rangy body. He’s got some very raw athleticism. I think what you’ll see for a tall, long-limbed receiver, long legs, long arms, he can really drop his weight. He’s got great flexibility. He’s got good athleticism and ball skills to adjust the ball in the air. He’s got to get stronger. If you were going to try to knock him on something, he’s got to get stronger, be able to get off press and some of the contested balls, but if you just said, hey, what’s one thing that jumps out? I thought you could really see it at his pro day and his workout, he’s pretty sudden and flexible to be able to drop his weight and snap down getting in and out of breaks for a long limb athlete.”

According to early reports, that hasn’t been evident so far this offseason. Dolphins fans will hope the rookie manages to turn it around, but it seems increasingly unlikely that he will have a big role in the team’s offense in 2026. Meanwhile, Miami’s last wide receiver drafted, Kevin Coleman, did impress.

Poupart wrote of Coleman:

“Outside of Malik Washington, Coleman might have been the most impressive wide receiver in the spring practices open to the media as he constantly got open and made catches over the middle. With the receiver rotation so wide open at this time, Coleman could put himself in line for a big role if he can continue his strong work in training camp.”