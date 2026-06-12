Dolphins Rookie Wide Receiver Emerging as Standout at OTAs

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins made the difficult decision to part ways with one of the top wide receiver duos in the NFL.

They released All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill after the veteran suffered a dislocated knee injury that put his status for the 2026 season in doubt. Additionally, Miami traded star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, in exchange for a first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

While both moves made financial and long-term sense for the franchise, they left the team with a hole at the wide receiver position. As a result, the team added veteran talent at the position at a low cost and three rookies they selected during the 2026 NFL Draft. Now, one of those rookies has reportedly been impressing during Miami’s practice sessions.

Dolphins Rookie Impresses in Practice Sessions

Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart listed the players he believed helped themselves the most during the practice sessions that were available to the media. One of those players was fifth-round rookie wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr.

Poupart wrote:

“Of the three rookie draft picks at wide receiver, Coleman was the one who stood out, and that was even before Caleb Douglas was sidelined by an undisclosed injury. Coleman actually might have been the second-most impressive wide receiver of the spring behind Washington.”

Poupart is not the first Miami media member to be impressed by Coleman. Previously, Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly said that out of the three wide receivers drafted by the Dolphins, Coleman could be the front-runner to start. Kelly wrote:

“The first step is electric.

One false move and Kevin Coleman Jr. will plant his cleats into the ground, shift his weight and head in the other direction with the quickness and fleet-footed nature of a jack rabbit.

That, and cotton-soft hands — two drops in 84 targets last season while playing for the University of Missouri — is how one of the Miami Dolphins’ newest receivers, one of three selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, has carved out a starting slot role for himself at all four of his college stops … When you watch Coleman move, separate like Davone Bess once did in the Dolphins offense, it becomes clear that juice is definitely worth squeezing.

That’s why I’m predicting his slot savvy and knack for creating separation is what will make him the rookie receiver who contributes the most for the Dolphins in 2026.”

Miami Dolphins Rookie Wide Receivers

Despite being the third wide receiver drafted by the team, he may not possess as much competition from the team’s other rookies. Miami’s first wide receiver selected, Caleb Douglas, reportedly struggled in camp and was unavailable for other sessions due to injury. Douglas was also a controversial pick at the time, and seen by draft experts as a reach.

Miami’s second wide receiver selected, Chris Bell, is likely the most talented out of the group, but a late-season ACL tear in 2025 has him sidelined and and may miss the early portion of the Dolphins’ season.

Regarding Kevin Coleman Jr., NFL Network Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote:

“Slot-only wideout who could use a defined role and continuity after playing for four different schools in four years. Coleman has the speed to create opportunities on slot fades and skinny posts downfield. His route running has room for improvement, but it’s average for a draftable prospect. While he lacks ideal size, he has adequate hands and toughness in traffic. His ability to handle utility plays and return punts will add a dimension to his game, provided he becomes a more well-rounded target from the slot.”