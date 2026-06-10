Dolphins’ New No. 1 Target Without Tyreek Hill Emerging at Minicamp

After the Miami Dolphins released Tyreek Hill and traded Jaylen Waddle this offseason, the team is in search of a new wide receiver to step up.

While expecting a new receiver to fill the shoes of Hill is unrealistic, as that would mean putting up the best individual seasons by a receiver in franchise history. The team should at least hope to have adequate play and a reliable No. 1 target at the wide receiver position.

As a result, the team currently appears to be having an ongoing competition for the role. The current wide receiver group features veterans who did not receive major opportunities on other NFL teams, and a mix of young unproven receivers. Among them, one was recently named as a breakout candidate for the 2026 season.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Emerging

CBS Sports writer Tyler Sullivan released a list of breakout candidates for each AFC team. For the Dolphins, Sullivan selected third-year wide receiver Malik Washington.

Sullivan wrote:

“As part of their roster overhaul, Miami gutted its wide receiver room, releasing Tyreek Hill and trading Jaylen Waddle to Denver. Washington represents a notable holdover and should see a sizable uptick in targets as the Dolphins usher in Malik Willis as their new starting quarterback. Washington was third on the team in targets (65) and receptions (46), and fourth in receiving yards (317) last season. He’ll now compete with veterans Jalen Tolbert and Tutu Atwell, who Miami brought in this offseason, along with rookies Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas. It’s conceivable that Washington becomes the No. 1 target in this receiver room and puts up career numbers across the board.”

Washington breaking out and flourishing into a No. 1 receiver would be a positive development for the Dolphins, who have recently been called out for their poor wide receiver play.

While discussing the Miami Dolphins wide receiver room on The Dolphins Collective, the Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly said, “Right now it looks like trash.” Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart then added, “because you don’t have a stud, that’s why.” Regarding Washington, Poupart added that he was not “special.”

Malik Washington’s Career

Washington was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Throughout his rookie season, Washington saw his role increase as he emerged as the team’s No. 3 receiver, surpassing veterans like Odell Beckham Jr. and Braxton Berrios.

While his sophomore season did see a slight uptick in production, it may not have been as much as fans would have wanted out of the young receiver. Additionally, Washington has also been a crucial special teams player, as he had his first punt return touchdown in the 2025 season.

Regarding his connection with new quarterback Malik Willis, Washington said, “Yeah, I think for us it’s about growth, like kind of getting that chemistry together kind of getting better each and every day. Him getting a feel for how the routes go, who gets out there break, how they get out their break and just continuing to learn the install together. Kind of doing everything together, taking pride in all of that stuff.”