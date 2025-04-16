Dolphins’ GM Reveals Asking Price For Trade Targeting Troublesome Wideout

Speculation surrounding a potential trade sending away former All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill has headlined Dolphins news in the weeks following the wideouts most recent dust up. However, Dolphins’ general manager Chris Grier says the team does not intend to pursuit that option.

“That is not anything that we’re pursuing,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said at his pre-draft news conference. “Who knows? If someone wants to come and give me two first-round picks, then we consider it. But as of right now, that’s not anything we’re pursuing.”

The general manager went on to praise the receiver and made sure to denounce any rumors that the Miami Dolphins had a ‘culture problem’.

“He has been working incredibly hard, is here every day, been doing everything,” Grier said. “He wants to be here. He’s been working and doing all the things to show his teammates this is where he wants to be. He’s been great. Things happen with players.”

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reports that Grier refused to comment on the most recent incident at Tyreek Hill’s residence.

Monumental Asking Price

As revealed by Grier, the perhaps intentionally unrealistic asking price for the former Super Bowl champion is very steep. It would hypothetically cost a team two first round picks to go out and get the 31-year-old receiver.

“It seems unlikely that anyone would be willing to part with two first round selections for Hill,” wrote Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. “So it seems likely that he’ll be back for another season in Miami.”

Josh Alper’s coworker, Mike Florio, seems to agree with his sentiment. Taking to the same website to publish an article about why he believes nobody will come calling about the eight time pro-bowler.

“No one will be offering a pair of first-round picks for Hill at this point,” wrote Florio. “With no one calling (if no one has called), it means that other teams don’t think Hill is worth the money and the draft picks that would be needed to get the Dolphins to trade him.”

There is also an inclination on the Dolphins side to wait as long as they can before moving the player. If the deal is done before June 1 they might have a chance at potential draft capital, but it would come at a price.

“Complicating a trade would be the cap consequences,” continued Florio. “Before June 1, the Dolphins would absorb $28.28 million in dead money. After June 1, it would be $12.72 million this year and $15.56 million in 2026.”

Seahawks Have The Picks To Make A Run At It

Early Thursday morning, Jeremy Brener of SI posted an article covering the potential trade package the NFC West team could build to acquire a second big name receiver this offseason.

“The Seahawks are expected to use at least one pick on a wide receiver,” wrote Brener. “But if they were to trade one or two of those selections for Hill, they could get better results quicker.”

In his article, Brenner refences a trade package built by FanSided’s Simon Shortt that references the Seahawks’ possession of five second and third round picks in this years draft.