Dolphins Weapon Emerging As Tyreek Hill Replacement

After years of having one of the most exciting wide receiver duos in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins are now heading into the 2026 season without a star pass catcher for new quarterback Malik Willis.

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins released All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill after four years of entering the season as Miami’s No. 1 wide receiver. Additionally, the team traded former first-round pick Jaylen Waddle, despite the receiver being under contract through the 2028 season.

While the team added some veteran wide receivers and selected three in the 2026 NFL Draft, a player from another position is being identified as the top receiving weapon for the team, a role previously held by Tyreek Hill.

Miami Dolphins Tight End Emerging As No. 1 Weapon

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques named tight end Greg Dulcich as the biggest surprise player for the Dolphins in 2026. Louis-Jacques wrote:

“Dolphins fans might remember Dulcich’s late-season contributions, but he has emerged this spring as one of the primary targets in Miami’s passing game. Quarterback Malik Willis has an entirely new group of skill players to build chemistry with, but during team drills, there was clear trust in Dulcich, who was one of the best tight ends in the league last season at making plays after the catch. He returned from injured reserve in Week 8 and finished the season averaging the second-most yards after catch per reception (7.6) in that span.”

After Dulich’s late-season contributions, the Dolphins re-signed the veteran tight end to a one-year, $3 million contract. Only Dulcich and Malik Willis received free agent contracts for more than the veteran minimum this offseason from the Dolphins.

Despite the contract and his solid contributions down the stretch last season, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart did not seem to believe Dulcich would emerge as he has. Following his signing, Poupart wrote: “While projecting him as a starter might be a reach at this time, Dulcich figures to get some kind of role on the offense that now will be led by Willis”

Greg Dulcich’s Career

While Dulcich has certainly never reached the highs of someone like Tyreek Hill, he has had success in his NFL career. After being selected in the third round by the Denver Broncos, he totaled 411 receiving yards in his rookie season. Unfortunately, injuries and a lack of playing time derailed his career before seemingly getting it back on track with the Miami Dolphins.

Now, with a new quarterback, Dulcich appears to have developed into the team’s primary target. Regarding his connection with Malik Willis, Dulcich said, “We played at the Senior Bowl together. We had that little connection which was cool, and when you got a great quarterback like Malik, he does a good job of learning everyone’s tendencies really quickly. He knows how you’re going to run a route just because he’s got great football IQ and he’s a great player.”

Dulcich totaled 40 or more receiving yards in four of the last five games of the season. He finished the season with 26 receptions for 335 receiving yards and one touchdown. A step up in production should be expected after Dulcich’s performance this offseason.