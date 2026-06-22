Tyreek Hill Fuels Dolphins Return Speculation With Social Media Post

One of the first decisions the new Miami Dolphins front office had to make when taking over the team was the status of All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill, 32, was coming off a dislocated knee injury that forced him to miss most of the season and which left his availability for the 2026 season in question. Paired with a $51 million cap hit, Miami’s decision was to release the wide receiver who produced the two best seasons in franchise history.

Unfortunately for Hill, despite his past accolades, he has yet to sign with another NFL team, likely as a result of his health and ability to get back to past form after his devastating injury. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins have not exactly found a replacement for him, which may open up the possibility of a potential reunion.

Tyreek Hill Sparks Miami Dolphins Speculation

During free agency, Hill has sparked speculation about potentially returning to the Kansas City Chiefs or reuniting with former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel with the Los Angeles Chargers.

And while the possibility of Hill returning to the Dolphins appears slim, the relationship between both parties seems to be amicable.

Prior to Sunday’s Uruguay vs. Cabo Verde World Cup matchup which was played at Hard Rock Stadium, Tyreek Hill posted a picture on his Snapchat story of him going to the game with the caption, “Hard Rock stadium I missed you”

This is not the first time Hill has alluded to his Dolphins tenure in a positive fashion. He previously posted a picture on his Snapchat story showing he was at the Miami Dolphins training facility. He included a blue heart with the image and the location.

Despite the devastating injury, Hill and his agent have both indicated that the expectation is that he will be available for Week 1 of the regular season.

Possibilities of a Dolphins Reunion

Regarding a potential reunion, Dolphins on SI’s Jake Gibson wrote:

“Hill undoubtedly was a core member of the offense after Miami traded for him. But a devastating knee injury last season was part in the decision to release him and take on a $28 million cap hit. Between his recent on-the-field woes and off-the-field controversies, he’s become one of the most polarizing Dolphins of recent years.

Aside from being familiar with the offense, Hill would also be the most proven player in the wide receiver room. No other wide receiver on the roster has a 1,000-yard season on their resume. Meanwhile, Hill was on pace for another 1,000-yard season in 2025 prior to his injury.

Hill could realistically sign for a one-year veteran minimum contract, and use the 2026 season as a showcase for 32 teams, as he looks to land a larger contract following the season. Whether Hill is willing to accept a veteran minimum contract remains to be seen.

Additionally, Miami relying on a 32-year-old wide receiver fresh off a dislocated knee injury that required multiple surgeries is probably not an ideal way to enter a new season. However, with a wide receiver room filled with question marks, at least Hill provides some upside.