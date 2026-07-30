Ex-Dolphins Starter Signs With NFC Rival During Training Camp

The Miami Dolphins’ 2026 offseason is shaping up much differently than 2025. After narrowly missing out on the playoffs during the 2024 season, Miami decided to add veterans with starting experience all over their roster in order to replenish the team and fix the issues that had plagued them in 2024.

That resulted in Miami bringing in veterans like Rasul Douglas, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Matthew Judon, Jack Jones Jr., Ashtyn Davis, Darren Waller and James Daniels. Unfortunately, despite some of the previously named players exceeding their expectations, the team once again failed to make the postseason. Instead of doubling down on the 2025 approach, Miami instead opted for a full-blown rebuild, led by a new front office.

And unfortunately for Miami’s 2025 additions, that meant the team opted not to re-sign them. Now, one of their veteran signings of the 2025 offseason has joined Miami’s Florida rivals.

Former Dolphins Starter Joins Bucs

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X: “Former Dolphins safety Ifeatu Melifonwu agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucs.”

Regarding the signing, Buccaneers on SI’s James Hill wrote: “Melifonwu enters his sixth season in the NFL, playing his first four with the Detroit Lions and last season with the Miami Dolphins. A former third-round pick by the Lions in 2021, Melifonwu has amassed a solid career for himself, playing in 53 games and starting 22, having 125 combined tackles, five and a half sacks, 14 passes defended, one forced fumble, two fumbles recovered and three interceptions in his career.

He has also played a good number of snaps in recent memory, both on defense and on special teams. Melifonwu has played 1,423 total defensive snaps in his career, including 547 last year for the Dolphins. He’s also played a total of 405 special teams snaps during the same time, with 104 included last year with Miami and 180 in 2023 for the Lions.”

Melifonwu started eight games for the Dolphins last season, while appearing in 16. He registered a career-high 53 total tackles, one interception and one sack. He had an above average pass-coverage grade according to Pro Football Focus; however, he was also one of the 20 lowest graded run defenders at the safety position.

Miami Dolphins Secondary

Melifonwu is not the only member of the 2025 Miami Dolphins secondary to leave this offseason. Rasul Douglas and Jack Jones Jr. both left in free agency, despite being Miami’s top two cornerbacks last season. Minkah Fitzpatrick, who played at a high level in 2025, was traded to the division rival New York Jets, while other safety Ashtyn Davis left in free agency as well.

Regarding Miami’s secondary, the Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly wrote: “There isn’t a proven, established starting safety or cornerback on Miami’s entire training camp roster. The entire secondary is filled with journeymen, special teams contributors, fragile talents, or players lacking experience. Safety Dante Trader Jr. and rookie Chris Johnson, who will likely serve the nickel cornerback role, are viewed as the frontrunners to hold two of five starting roles in the secondary, if they can stay healthy. Who else takes the second safety spot, and the two boundary cornerback roles will depend on who shines in training camp and the exhibition season, and who stays healthy.”