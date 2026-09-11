Falcons Make Final Verdict on Ex-Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

After six seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa has a new team in 2026.

Tagovailoa signed a veteran minimum contract with the Atlanta Falcons, as the Dolphins are still set to pay him over $54 million in 2026. The Dolphins decided it was time to move on after his performance declined in 2025.

Now, despite a tumultuous preseason, Tagovailoa was named the Atlanta Falcons starter for Week 1. Unfortunately for the former Dolphins quarterback, an injury he suffered in training camp has now resulted in him being ruled out for the season opener.

Former Miami Dolphins Quarterback Ruled Out

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X: “Falcons now have ruled out Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday’s opening game in Pittsburgh.”

Meanwhile, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe posted on X regarding the news: “Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa will be week-to-week with an oblique injury, per HC Kevin Stefanski

Gotta wonder if this was his shot & it’s now passing by

Michael Penix won’t play Sunday. Penix is close but on his own timeline not based on team need

Cooper Rush QB1. Jack Strand QB2”

Tagovailoa was set to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His last start with the Dolphins before being benched occurred against Pittsburgh. On that occasion, Miami’s offense struggled as the team scored only three points during the first three quarters. While Tagovailoa did throw a pair of touchdown passes when the game was out of reach in the fourth quarter, former head coach Mike McDaniel benched the quarterback as Miami was eliminated.

The former Miami quarterback will not have the opportunity to improve on that performance against Pittsburgh.

Previously, former Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin predicted Tagovailoa would struggle, saying, “His last visit to Pittsburgh didn’t go well. I was in the stadium that day. They lost. He got benched. I think it’s gonna be a good day for Mike McCarthy & the Steelers.”

Tua Tagovailoa’s Future

Tagovailoa has now missed time with an oblique injury, a hip injury, a broken finger and multiple concussions. Since being named Miami’s starter, Tagovailoa has now been ruled out of a game in four of the last six seasons.

Not only will this latest oblique injury cost Tagovailoa a chance to earn the starting job in Atlanta, but it may also cost him his roster spot.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio wrote prior to the injury: “It seems to be a given that, once Michael Penix Jr. believes he’s able to play and, more importantly, to protect himself and his surgically-repaired knee while playing, Penix will take over.

For now, Tua has a chance to fend off a benching. If he can’t, he may not be able to fend off a termination.

There is, we’re told, a “strong possibility” Tua will be released if/when he’s replaced. The chance of that happening will increase if he eventually yields not to Penix but to veteran Cooper Rush, who has 16 NFL starts under his belt.”

The former Miami quarterback has started 76 games in his NFL career, but it seems increasingly doubtful that he gets another opportunity in the future.