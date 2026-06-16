Former Dolphins Wide Receiver Signs With Eagles

This offseason, the Miami Dolphins completely underwent a roster transformation. That included the wide receiver room, which saw the team release Tyreek Hill and trade Jaylen Waddle. In order to make up for those departures, the Dolphins signed several veterans to minimum contracts and selected three receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft.

One of those players the Dolphins brought in was former Philadelphia Eagles first-round pick Jalen Reagor, who has totaled over 1,000 receiving yards in his NFL career. Meanwhile, Philadelphia, who had long since moved on from Reagor and built a dynamic duo around A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, also underwent a transformation as they traded Brown to the New England Patriots. Now, the NFC team has signed a former Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

Former Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Joins Eagles

NFL insider Ian Rapoport posted on X: “The #Eagles have signed UFL WR, Erik Ezukanma, per me and @TomPelissero. A former 4th round pick of the #Dolphins.”

Erik Ezukanma, who spent three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, had previously expressed his desire to get another chance in the NFL after not being on an active roster for the 2025 season.

Ezukanma, who last played for the DC Defenders of the United Football League, spoke about his former Dolphins wide receiver O.J. McDuffie about his mindset regarding a potential NFL return. He said, “Try to play the best I can and help this team win. Right now, it’s not even stats or or how many touchdowns I get. It’s more.

So what I can do on the field in all facets, special teams and offense, to help this team win. And hopefully getting an invite from an NFL team or get brought back to the Miami Dolphins as an option. I know that there’s a new front office, and there’s a lot of players on the team that I still know and and would instantly gel with, but the master plan is to get back on an NFL roster and compete in a training camp to further my career.”

While the Dolphins return did not materialize, Ezukanma is back in the NFL, this time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Room

Prior to signing with the Eagles, Ezukanma struggled to make much of an impact as he totaled only one reception for three yards, alongside five rushing attempts. Those five rushing attempts all occurred during the first two games of the 2023 season as the Dolphins appeared to integrate Ezukanma’s skillset into the offense. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury and did not play for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Miami’s Jaelan Reagor, who had a disappointing career after entering with high expectations due to his draft status, has totaled 86 receptions for 1,037 yards and four touchdowns during his career.

Despite Miami’s wide receiver room not featuring any proven star players, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart pushed back on the idea that they would be the worst position group on the team. Poupart wrote:

“That’s not saying this will be a great group, but Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell and Malik Washington have done enough that we should know who they are as wide receivers. The unproven guys are the three draft picks, but then we could go back and look at other teams who have had two or three rookie wide receivers, no?”