Dolphins Add 1,000-Yard Wide Receiver as New Malik Willis Weapon

Heading into the 2026 season, the Miami Dolphins roster is filled with question marks. However, perhaps none is bigger than the wide receiver position.

After releasing Tyreek Hill and trading Jaylen Waddle, the Miami Dolphins lack proven receiving options for new quarterback Malik Willis. As a result, some feel the team is setting their new quarterback up for failure due to his supporting cast.

Meanwhile, the hope for the Dolphins is that some of the veterans they added step up with a newfound opportunity on a team desperate for receivers. Now, Miami has made one more addition to its crop of veteran receivers.

Miami Dolphins Sign Former First Round Pick

ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Miami Dolphins had signed former first-round wide receiver Jalen Reagor.

Reagor, who was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 21st pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, has now been on four different teams during the last five years. He most recently played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024, where he caught seven passes for 100 yards in eight games.

Reagor was re-signed by the Chargers prior to the 2025 season, but was then waived as he did not make the team’s 53-man roster. He was then signed to the team’s practice squad but was then released during the season.

Reagor has totaled 86 receptions for 1,037 yards and four touchdowns during his career. While he showed flashes during his career, Reagor is most often remembered for being selected ahead of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Jalen Reagor Player Profile

Coming into the NFL, NFL Network’s Lance Zierlein projected him to be a Day 1 or 2 pick and compared him to Curtis Samuel. Regarding Reagor, Zierlein wrote:

“Spotty quarterback play helped cause a production drop, but his focus and competitiveness also seemed spotty at times. Reagor is a smooth athlete with blazing speed who has more playmaking talent than receiver skill and play-callers need to account for that when determining how to utilize him. He’s electric with the ball in his hands so getting it to him quickly rather than asking him to consistently make plays for himself as a ball-winner could be crucial. When 2019 is balanced against his 2018, the grade and projection begin to climb with a versatile receiver who’s able to spice the offensive gumbo.”

Reagor will now join a wide receiver room in Miami that lacks talent. Regarding the wide receiver room, Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly wrote prior to the team signing Reagor:

“The worst thing about Miami’s watered-down roster heading into this season is the fact that there aren’t any proven playmaking receivers on it, and it’s doubtful that reinforcements are coming. That means the Dolphins are hopeful that one of the minimum-alary veterans — Tutu Atwell, Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington — or one of the rookies — Caleb Douglas, Kevin Coleman Jr., or Chris Bell, who is rehabbing a knee injury he suffered in late November — becomes an alpha receiver who can carry the passing game on his shoulders. If nobody steps up Willis is going to have a long, and possibly painful season.”