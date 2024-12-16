Dolphins Receive Very Positive Update on ‘Scary’ WR Grant DuBose Injury

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose left Week 15 on a stretcher after sustaining a hard hit to the head against the Houston Texans.

There was a moment during Week 15 that suddenly made the football game between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans not matter all that much. Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose suffered a serious injury after sustaining a hard hit to his head during the second half and left the field on a stretcher.

Fortunately, the Dolphins had a positive update on DuBose less than 24 hours after he needed to go to a hospital.

“After sustaining a head injury in yesterday’s game, Grant DuBose remained at a local Houston hospital for evaluation overnight,” wrote the officials Dolphins X (formerly Twitter) account. “He has movement in all extremities and initial tests have revealed positive results.

“He remains under the care of doctors for continued observation.”

DuBose received a helmet-to-helmet hit from Texans safety Calen Bullock during the third quarter of Week 15. DuBose stayed on the field motionless for more than 10 minutes.

During that time, the Dolphins and Texans engaged in multiple prayers.

The medical personnel cut his facemask, helmet, jersey and pads before placing him on a spine board strapped onto a stretcher. The personnel then took DuBose to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill called the incident “scary” to reporters after the game.

Bullock received an unnecessary roughness penalty because DuBose was considered a defenseless receiver on the play.

Dolphins WR Grant DuBose Suffers Serious Injury in NFL Return

It’s customary for NFL players, if they are able to, to give the crowd a thumbs up after leaving the field on a stretcher. On December 15, DuBose didn’t do that.

Granted, DuBose’s arms were tied down to the spine board, so it’s possible that he tried to give the thumbs up. But the crowd was still left wondering whether DuBose could move his extremities.

The good news is the Dolphins update on December 16 indicated that he can.

Obviously, players never want to leave the field on a stretcher. But DuBose injury was particularly unfortunate because he just returned from injured reserve one day before the Dolphins played the Texans. Before Week 15, DuBose hadn’t played since September 12.

The Green Bay Packers drafted DuBose in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft. He was the No. 256 pick of the class.

After the Packers released the 23-year-old following the 2024 preseason, DuBose joined the Dolphins on August 28. He has 2 catches and 11 receiving yards this season.