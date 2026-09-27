How Dolphins’ Backup RB Ollie Gordon Relates to Melvin While Playing for De’Von Achane

The Miami Dolphins were not a team particularly equipped to turn to their backup running back. Their starter is the star De’Von Achane.

But early in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Achane left with an injury.

Achane was ruled questionable to return with a knee issue.

In his stead, Ollie Gordon came into the game. He actually scored a quick touchdown, too, from three yards out.

Who’s the Dolphins’ Backup RB?

The Dolphins’ backup running back is Ollie Gordon II.

He’s originally from the state of Texas and attended Oklahoma State, where he was a college star.

He was the best RB in the country in his second-to-last year of college, but regression in his final year brought him down to the sixth round to the Dolphins in 2025.

As a rookie, Gordon had 70 runs for 199 yards and three touchdowns and also caught a touchdown.

Is Ollie Gordon Related to Melvin Gordon?

There’s no record that Gordon is related to the former first-round pick Melvin Gordon.

Melvin was a first-round pick by the Chargers in 2015 out of Wisconsin.

They’re both talented RBs with the same last name, but that’s about it.

Why Is Ollie Gordon Playing For De’Von Achane?

The Dolphins don’t have a deep RB depth chart right now.

Jaylen Wright (foot) is out on Sunday due to injury.

That meant that when Achane had to leave the game due to his knee injury, there wasn’t a lot of choice for Miami. Gordon was the next man up.

Ollie Gordon Uncertainty

Gordon was so good in his penultimate year at Oklahoma State. But as things crumbled in his final year in Stillwater, so did his draft stock.

When he ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, that didn’t help his cause.

Gordon is a 226-pound running back, so he’s meant to be a bruiser. He’s a lot different than Achane.

But NFL teams don’t always love having slow RBs these days. They want guys who can spread the field in the passing game.

And besides — is Gordon closer to the guy who starred for the OSU Cowboys or the guy who then struggled?

The Dolphins are hoping, for their sake with Achane dinged up, that Gordon can be his best self.