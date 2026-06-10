Insider Shares Dolphins’ Major Contract Decision on Aaron Brewer

The Miami Dolphins‘ new regime, led by Jon-Eric Sullivan, continues to keep players they believe will be key parts of their rebuild. Sullivan’s latest decision involves Aaron Brewer, who will reportedly be in Miami for the foreseeable future.

On June 10, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that Brewer and the Dolphins agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million extension with $37 million guaranteed. Moreover, this contract makes Brewer one of the highest-paid centers in the league.

This Brewer extension comes on the heels of Miami extending running back De’Von Achane with a four-year, $64 million contract extension, per ESPN. Achane’s deal will see him receive $32 million in guaranteed money.

Furthermore, like Brewer, Achane will be one of the top players at his position, as the $16 million average annual value makes the Dolphins star the third-highest-paid running back in the NFL, and bonuses could push the total value to $68 million.

De’Von Achane on Signing Extension with Miami

Much like Brewer, the Dolphins are not only keeping Achane long-term but also counting on him to be a new leader on a rebuilding team. Last season, the Dolphins star recorded an overall PFF grade of 89.2.

Achane carried the ball 238 times for 1,350 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per attempt on the ground and registering 49 missed tackles as a runner. In the passing game, he caught 67 passes on 85 targets for 488 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

On the May 25 edition of “The Set,” Achane spoke with former Dolphins offensive lineman Terron Armstead about the contract negotiations with the team, which made him feel one type of way.

“For me, with it being my first time, I was kind of nervous at some point because, at the same time, you have to know everything,” Achane told Armstead.

“When I first got here, none of these people were here, so I didn’t know what to expect. I had just come off a Pro Bowl year, but I hadn’t done it with the people who were here, so I really didn’t know what to expect.”

Darren Waller Doesn’t Hold Back on Dolphins Rebuild

One player on the Dolphins last season was veteran tight end Darren Waller, who came out of retirement. During the May 14 edition of “All the Smoke,” Waller shared his thoughts on the Miami rebuild, noting that he believed the team would have a fire sale.

“With the way they’re going, they’re kind of blowing everything up,” Waller said. “I thought for a second they were going to trade everybody. They got everybody, but they traded Waddle. I thought they were going to trade [De’Von] Achane for a minute, but I would definitely keep him. I’d build everything around him.”

However, with the team extending Achane and Brewer, it appears that Sullivan and his staff saw pieces from last season’s team worth keeping and being part of their rebuild. While it still might be a challenging 2026 season, it appears the Dolphins are heading in the right direction and will look to see young players emerge and players they’ve paid take on a leadership role.