Is Caleb Douglas Playing Today? Why Dolphins’ Rookie WR Starts Slow vs. 49ers

Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas had a great start to his NFL career.

In his first game for the Dolphins, he had five catches for 94 yards.

He’s a tall, athletic, fast rookie receiver who was picked in the third round.

The Dolphins really have no choice but to play him a ton, too. They let Tyreek Hill go this offseason, and they traded Jaylen Waddle.

This is now the least-experienced WR room in the league. Malik Washington is the returner, and then Douglas is one of three rookies, along with Chris Bell and Kevin Coleman Jr.

Malik Willis is the new QB in town, too, so it’s a whole heck of a lot of new, with a fresh coaching staff, as well.

It means that things won’t always go smoothly, like to start Week 2, when Douglas began quietly.

Is Caleb Douglas Playing Today?

Douglas is active and healthy and playing, yes.

He just didn’t get a target on the Dolphins’ first drive.l

Their big gain actually went to the fullback, DJ Herman, who picked up 18 yards on a catch and run.

Willis also targeted star RB De’Von Achane twice. He caught one of those for six yards.

And Willis looked the way of Malik Washington once, but that was incomplete.

Optimism for Caleb Douglas

Douglas should still be supremely effective going forward.

The Dolphins talked him up in the preseason, and rightfully so. They don’t have another guy as imposing as him on the perimeter.

Willis clearly has already built chemistry with him as that five for 94 in the first week of the season shows.

Douglas will likely have growing pains. That’s what it’s like to be a rookie WR in the NFL.

But as the season goes along, he should also have other big games. The opportunity and talent combination is too good for him to be quiet all the time.

The most compelling question is whether Douglas will always outdo Chris Bell, or if the rookie WRs will take turns being the leading man here.