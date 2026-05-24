Former Miami Dolphins Quarterback Skips Team Workouts

The Miami Dolphins appear set at the quarterback position heading into next season. This offseason, the Dolphins decided to spend $45 million guaranteed on free agent Malik Willis, despite his inexperience, as the quarterback has started only six games.

Fortunately for the Dolphins, $45 million pales in comparison to the situation they put themselves into with Tua Tagovailoa, where the team took on over $99 million in dead money once they released him. With Willis, if he does not pan out, the team could still feasibly move on from him if the 2026 season turns out to be disastrous.

One example is the New York Jets, who quickly moved on from quarterback Justin Fields, despite originally signing him to a two-year, $40 million contract with $30 million guaranteed.

That means if Willis does not perform in Year 1, the Miami Dolphins may once again be in the quarterback market. And with a promising quarterback class in the 2027 NFL Draft, they may have some competition for the top spots. One of the teams that is expected to be in the quarterback market is the Arizona Cardinals, who are currently in a contractual standstill with a former Dolphins quarterback.

Former Miami Dolphins Quarterback Skips OTAs

Jacoby Brissett, who was previously the Miami Dolphins backup quarterback during the 2021 season, became the Arizona Cardinals’ starter last season after Kyler Murray dealt with injuries that caused him to miss most of the season.

Following Murray’s release, Brissett is expected to be Arizona’s starting quarterback. However, the former Dolphins quarterback is requesting a reworked deal ahead of the 2026 season, which has led to Brissett missing Arizona’s OTAs.

ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss wrote: “After months of negotiating, quarterback Jacoby Brissett and the Cardinals are still not close to reaching an agreement on a reworked deal for this season.

A source told ESPN that the two sides are “significantly” far apart.

Brissett has not attended any of the Cardinals voluntary OTAs or the voluntary offseason program as he waits for a new contract for 2026, the second year of a two-year deal he signed in March 2025. His deal currently pays him $4.88 million, with the potential to grow to $5.39 million, of which just $1.5 million is guaranteed. By comparison, Gardner Minshew II, whom Arizona signed as a free agent in March, had $5.14 million guaranteed by the team for 2026.

The gap in the negotiations puts into question whether Brissett will report to the Cardinals for next week’s OTAs. Arizona will hold a mandatory minicamp for veterans and rookies June 8-10.”

How It Affects Miami

Because the Cardinals and Dolphins are both projected to finish among the bottom of the NFL standings next season, they could both be in the market to select one of the top quarterbacks in next year’s draft, such as Arch Manning.

If Brissett’s holdout extends into the season, it would likely result in them starting either Minshew or former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck,which would make them the favorites for the No. 1 overall pick.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid revealed his 2027 NFL Mock Draft, in which he predicted the Cardinals would pick first, ahead of the Dolphins, who would pick at No. 2. Reid predicted the Cardinals selecting Manning, while Miami would select wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.