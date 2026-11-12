Dolphins Get Optimistic Outlook on Jaylen Wright Amid Quad Issue

The Miami Dolphins will be without their franchise quarterback Malik Willis for the next four games after the team announced he would placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

However, the Dolphins do still have reasons to smile on the injury front. The team announced that running back Jaylen Wright, who missed Week 9 with a quad injury, practiced in a full capacity on Wednesday.

Jaylen Wright Returning to Practice on Wednesday

“Miami Dolphins RB Jaylen Wright, who missed the last game with a quad injury, practiced on Wednesday”, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post wrote on Nov. 11.

When Pro Bowl running back De’Von Achane went down in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs before being ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the first name up on the depth chart was Jaylen Wright, despite Ollie Gordon II having finished Week 3 due to Wright being out with a stinger/foot injury.

The very next week, following the news of Achane’s extended absence, Gordon vastly outperformed Wright and set himself up as the clear, undisputed RB1 for the rest of the season.

Jaylen Wright Has Lost Out to Ollie Gordon as RB Starter

On the season, Gordon has averaged 4.3 yards per carry and over 50 rushing yards since becoming the starter, whilst Wright has managed just double digit yards one time post Week 3.

Wright has struggled with injuries that may well have impacted his performance for large swaths of the season. But there is no longer a question as to whom the main is in Miami at tailback.

If the third-year pro manages to suit up in Week 10, he will vie for relief carries with the rookie sixth round pick, formerly of the Washington Commanders; Kaytron Allen.