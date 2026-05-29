Veteran Dolphins RB Gets Off to Rough Start at Team OTAs

After extending running back De’Von Achane, the Miami Dolphins appear to be set at the running back position for years to come.

However, despite Achane’s talent, which led to him having the third-best season by a running back in franchise history, and leading the league in yards per carry, he does have a tendency of getting hurt. As a result, the Dolphins would likely be best served to have a strong No. 2 back, capable of stepping in whenever Achane misses time.

Currently, Achane is recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered during the 2025 season and caused him to miss the season finale against the Patriots. Last season, former fourth-round pick Jaylen Wright served as the team’s primary backup, and unfortunately, it does not appear that he’s improved in an important aspect of his game.

Veteran Dolphins Running Back Struggles

Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart noted during his OTA observations that Jaylen Wright, who was presumably working with the first-team offense, dropped a pass from Malik Willis that went right through his hands. Poupart added on Wright, “He continues to show inconsistency as a pass catcher.”

Additionally, Poupart was asked about his expectations for Wright alongside second-year running back Ollie Gordon. Poupart wrote:

“I hesitate to make any kind of predictions on either of those two backs. I’d like to think that one or both of them could become contributors on offense, but there were inconsistency issues with both. I’m not sure I would entirely discount Donovan Edwards making a push for a roster spot and maybe a role as a backup behind De’Von Achane. The bottom line is it’s one of the many positions with players with something to prove.”

Poupart is not the first to comment on Miami’s running back depth. Miami Herald writer Omar Kelly appeared to express more concern in the position as he wrote:

“With De’Von Achane nursing an undisclosed injury and ideally being shelved until the regular season, the Dolphins must find four tailbacks who can handle the workload for training camp and the preseason. Miami clearly needs more than Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon II, which explains why Carlos Washington Jr., who spent two seasons on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, was added this week.”

Miami Dolphins Running Backs

Wright, who was drafted in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has shown flashes of strong play in his young career. Last season, Achane suffered an injury early in the game against the New York Jets, which led to Wright taking over the starting position and totaling a career-high 107 rushing yards on 24 carries. Unfortunately, that did not repeat itself in his second start during the team’s season finale against the Patriots when he totaled only 23 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Meanwhile, Gordon, who was the top running back in college football during the 2023 season, was primarily used in short-yardage situations as he totaled a mediocre 2.8 rushing yards per attempt last season.

Additionally, the Dolphins have shown interest in a free agent running back. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted on X: “Free agent running back Zamir White recently worked out for the Miami Dolphins, per source. White, a fourth-round pick of the Raiders who played the last four seasons there, is expected to work out for other teams in coming weeks.”