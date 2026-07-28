Jeff Hafley Announces Positive De’Von Achane Injury News at Training Camp

The Miami Dolphins veterans officially reported to training camp this week. While the team is going to look a lot different than last year, they still have some key pieces returning to the squad.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks and center Aaron Brewer recently signed hefty three-year extensions this summer. And despite all the trade rumors leading up to his extension, running back De’Von Achane signed a four-year, $64 million contract in May.

However, Achane’s health was a bit of a question mark heading into camp after it was announced in the spring that he would be having surgery on his left shoulder.

Jeff Hafley Announces That De’Von Achane is Cleared to Participate at Miami Dolphins Training Camp

ESPN’s Miami Dolphins reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques, reports that De’Von Achane is officially cleared for training camp after an offseason shoulder surgery.

“Dolphins RB De’Von Achane is ready to go after offseason shoulder surgery, per Jeff Hafley,” Louis-Jacques wrote on X. “He didn’t participate in team drills this spring as he rehabbed, but he’s good to go now that training camp’s here.”

In Achane’s breakout 2025 season, he only missed one game, Week 18 when the Dolphins had impossible odds of making the playoffs.

Per Sports Medicine Doctor Jesse Morse, Achane underwent a clean-up shoulder surgery in the offseason.

“De’Von Achane. Missed Week 18 with a shoulder injury,” Morse wrote on X. “No details were ever provided. He underwent left shoulder surgery in the offseason, reportedly a clean-up. He participated in OTAs in a non-contact basis but should be ready with no-restrictions come training camp.”

Last season, Achane rushed for 1,350 yards and eight touchdown, while also collected 488 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Achane had double the rushing yards than the rest of the Dolphins offensive core, and was second behind Jaylen Waddle in receiving.

In their Week 10 win against the Buffalo Bills, Achane had 225 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns.