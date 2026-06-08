Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley Reveals Plan to Take Advantage of Controversial NFL Strategy

The Miami Dolphins‘ offseason can be defined by one word: change. When the team returns to action in 2026, it will be virtually unrecognizable, no matter where you look. This includes the coaching staff, which is set to be led by Jeff Hafley after he was hired to replace the outgoing Mike McDaniel.

After spending the past two seasons working as the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator, Hafley is going to have his work cut out for him when it comes to keeping the Dolphins competitive in 2026. This team is going to have to win at the margins, and there may not be a more important play in football right now in that department than the tush push. Based on his latest comments, it sounds like Hafley has big plans for this play next season.

Jeff Hafley Reveals His Tush Push Plan for the Dolphins

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The Dolphins have turned over their roster this offseason. Guys like Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Bradley Chubb are no longer in town as the team has opted to lean into a rebuild. So while Miami has cleared up a ton of cap space, not having these guys on the field is going to make winning significantly more difficult in 2026 and beyond.

As a result, Hafley is going to have to get creative when it comes to finding ways to give his team an advantage. One play that has taken the NFL by storm in recent years is the tush push, which was popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles. In short-yardage situations, the Eagles have become proficient at lining up quarterback Jalen Hurts under center and essentially pushing him past the first-down marker.

Having worked for the Packers over the past two years, Hafley has seen this play executed to perfection by Philadelphia on a firsthand basis. With the league refusing to declare the play illegal, it’s something that Hafley is going to have to take into account on both sides of the ball, and it sounds like he’s intent on ensuring the Dolphins are prepared for this unique play.

“It’s hard to stop, so get good at it and do it,” Hafley said when speaking to reporters recently. “I mean it’s really hard to stop. So as long as it’s a legal play, we need to figure out on defense a way to stop it. And with a quarterback like we have with Malik, and some big guys up front, maybe we can get good at it.”

Jeff Hafley, Dolphins Looking to Defy Expectations in 2026

Miami didn’t hire Hafley with the expectation that he would immediately right the ship. It is well aware that this roster is not built to win many games in 2026, which is the painful part of any rebuild. As a result, the team is going to have to be patient with Hafley as he attempts to establish a winning culture.

Can that be done in 2026? Certainly, but it’s going to be difficult when looking at the makeup of this roster. That’s why focusing on a play like the tush push could be so important, as it could give the Dolphins an advantage that other teams do not have. Miami obviously has more important things to do than focus solely on this play, but this is a quick example of the sort of attention to detail that Hafley is going to look to bring with him to his new team.