Veteran Dolphins RB Expected to Face Fight for His Job This Summer

The Miami Dolphins assembled a strong rushing attack last season behind Pro Bowler Raheem Mostert and speedy rookie De’Von Achane, but could have an interesting battle brewing at the bottom of the roster for the coming season.

In his early prediction of the team’s final 53-man roster, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald predicted that veteran Jeff Wilson Jr. could be left fighting for the job he’s held for the last season and a half. Kelly wrote that rookie Jaylen Wright is expected to earn a spot on the roster, leaving Wilson and 24-year-old back Chris Brooks battling for the final spot.

Kelly also identified a potential wild card in the equation — an injury that leaves room for both Brooks and Wright.

“Wright’s standing as a fourth-round draft pick will likely keep him safe, which means the final spot on the 53-man roster comes down to Wilson or Brooks if every back remains healthy through the exhibition season, which is unlikely because of the physicality that comes with playing that position.”

Kelly is not the only reporter to suggest that Wilson could have a difficult time making the final roster, with others predicting he could be a casualty from the team’s deep backfield.

Pay Cut May Not Be Enough to Save Jeff Wilson

Wilson joined the Dolphins in a trade-deadline deal in 2022 and played a significant role in his first year, rushing for 392 yards with three touchdowns in eight games. Wilson took a step back in 2023, rushing just 41 times for 188 yards in 10 games.

Wilson agreed to a restructured contract in March that cut his base salary and allowed the team to save $3.67 million in cap space, but the new contract may still not ensure him a spot on the team’s roster this season. Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon wrote that Wilson is the “best player” on the team likely to miss the final cut.

Jeff Wilson in the orange jersey today, Dolphins reveal. pic.twitter.com/WRh7ruyr3P — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) June 4, 2024

“Miami leaned on last year, which limited Jeff Wilson Jr. to 41 carries,” Kenyon wrote. “Plus, the Dolphins just drafted speedy Tennessee back Jaylen Wright. The offseason probably marks the end of Wilson’s time in South Florida.”

Big Role for Rookie

The already crowded backfield could get even more so this year after the addition of Wright. The fourth-round pick earned some draft buzz after running a time of 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash, and he showed promise at the team’s minicamp earlier this year.

Wright said he liked how the Dolphins handed a meaningful role to Achane in his rookie season, saying he hopes they can place the same trust in him.