Dolphins Had ‘Trade Discussions’ to Send Playmaker to AFC Foe: Report

If everyone returns healthy, the Miami Dolphins should have a three-headed receiving monster with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Jonnu Smith during the 2025 season. But that’s only if Miami doesn’t trade one of the pass catchers this summer.

Hill has been the subject of several trade rumors this offseason. Then on Thursday, ESPN’s Adam Shefter reported the Dolphins “have had trade discussions” involving Smith with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Those talks came after Smith expressed an interest in reworking his deal that is scheduled to pay him $4.8 million this season,” Schefter tweeted. “With Smith seeking a new contract, Miami has sought a trade partner.

“Last season, Smith set the franchise record for tight end in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. Smith’s preference, per sources, is to stay in Miami under a reworked deal.”

Smith is coming off a career season of 88 catches, 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. All of those totals were career highs or tied career-best marks.

Behind those statistics, Smith made his first Pro Bowl in 2024.

Dolphins’ Jonnu Smith Seeking New Contract: Report

It’s unclear if the Steelers expressed any interest in Smith last offseason. But what’s intriguing is the veteran tight end was available in 2024 free agency and had a previous relationship with Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

But Smith signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal to join the Dolphins last offseason. Miami had a potential out in the deal after the first season, but the team obviously isn’t taking that after the tight end’s career campaign.

According to Schefter, Smith wants to tear up his old deal for a new extension. Based on his 2024 production, he deserves a pay raise.

Among tight ends last season, Smith finished fourth in catches and receiving yards. He led the Dolphins in receptions and was second only to Hill in targets, trailing the former All-Pro receiver by only 12.

It was an incredible 2024 for Smith. But he turns 30 years old in August, and it’s highly unlikely the Dolphins want to dedicate any more future salary cap space to another pass catcher.

Dolphins Could Sell High on Smith?

Schefter didn’t say multiple teams are interested in Smith. If there was more than one club interested, that would be best for the Dolphins because a bidding war could ensure.

But trading Smith this offseason would still be Miami selling high on the tight end.

Before 2024, Smith never had more than 50 catches or 582 receiving yards in seven NFL seasons. Due to his age, more than likely, 2024 will prove to be a “career year” and not a breakout campaign for the tight end.

The Dolphins could wait to see if they are in the AFC East race this season before trading Smith. He will likely be a key component to the team’s offense again.

If the Dolphins aren’t in the race, they could then deal the veteran as a rental player at the NFL trade deadline.

But a trade this offseason would likely yield more for the Dolphins in return. Dealing Smith this offseason would also prevent Miami from perhaps having to fulfill the veteran’s contract demands.

Even if there isn’t a bidding war for the tight end, the Steelers are an ideal trade partner for the Dolphins. Smith’s relationship with Arthur Smith dates back to 2017 when both were with the Tennessee Titans.

Arthur has coached the tight end in five of his eight NFL seasons.

The Steelers may also be interested in Smith because of their lack of receiving depth. Pittsburgh could help their receiving room next season with multi-tight end sets that feature Smith and Pat Freiermuth.