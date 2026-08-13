Dolphins Urged to Reunite With Former Pro Bowl Weapon During Training Camp

With new Miami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis impressing with his dual-threat ability during training camp, some have questioned whether Miami is doing right by its quarterback with his current crop of playmakers.

Outside of Pro Bowl running back De’Von Achane, Miami’s skill players have not proven themselves in the NFL. While rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas has been among the most impressive performers during training camp, veterans like Tutu Atwell and Jalen Tolbert have reportedly disappointed.

As a result, one Dolphins analyst is pushing for the team to bring back a former Pro Bowl player in a move that he believes would help put Willis in a better position to succeed in 2026.

Miami Dolphins Urged to Reunite With Jonnu Smith

The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly appeared on The Dolphins Collective Show, where he said regarding the idea of signing tight end Jonnu Smith, “It can make a big difference to this offense. Unless Jonnu has aged drastically within the last year and his body has broken down, he’s better than all these guys at camp.”

Regarding whether Miami bringing back Smith is an actual possibility, Kelly said, “Yeah, because his agent is Drew Rosenhaus.”

With the Dolphins in 2024, Smith set a new career-high in receptions and receiving yards, breaking Dolphins’ franchise records for a tight end in both categories. As a result, Smith earned his first career Pro Bowl selection and was a bright spot on a largely disappointing Dolphins team.

Unfortunately, the good times did not last between Smith and the Dolphins. Heading into the 2025 season, Smith had one year remaining on his contract, but wanted a pay raise after his strong season. When the two sides could not agree to an extension, Smith was included in the Jalen Ramsey trade that brought safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins.

Smith was then released after a disappointing season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Miami Dolphins Weapons

Regarding Miami’s tight end room, Kelly wrote after the second week of training camp: “With Greg Dulcich seemingly sidelined by a hand injury, and Ben Sims shelved because of an undisclosed injury, the Dolphins find themselves fairly thin at tight end, which is a critical position for a newly installed offense and a first-year starting quarterback. Miami claimed Jeremiah Franklin this week, but Sullivan would be wise to explore possibly signing Jonnu Smith, a free agent who owns all of Miami’s single-season tight end records, because having a quality tight end will make things easier on Willis.”

While Dulcich appeared to have a strong connection with Willis during OTAs, he seems to have taken a step back during training camp due to his injury. Hopefully, he can return to being the pass-catching weapon the team saw late in the season in 2025.

In 2025, Dulcich totaled 40 or more receiving yards in four of the last five games of the season. He finished the season with 26 receptions for 335 receiving yards and one touchdown. However, if he continues to disappoint during training camp, perhaps Miami would be best served to bring in Jonnu Smith.