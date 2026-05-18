Former Dolphins Pro Bowl Player Tabbed to Sign With NFC Contender

After June 1, the Miami Dolphins are set to receive an influx in available salary cap space. That is the result of the Dolphins designating Bradley Chubb’s release as a post-June 1 cut.

A portion of the money that Miami will receive will likely be used on Pro Bowl running back De’Von Achane’s four-year extension that has already been agreed upon, but has yet to become official since the Dolphins do not have the cap space yet.

After Achane’s cap hit in the 2026 season becomes clear, we will know how much money the Miami Dolphins can spend this offseason.Perhaps targeting a former Pro Bowler who remains unsigned is an option, although he has recently gotten linked to an NFC contender.

Ex-Dolphins Tight End Named ‘Best Fit’ for Panthers

Former Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith remains an NFL free agent after he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, who traded for him prior to the 2025 season in a deal that sent Minkah Fitzpatrick to Miami. Smith, who is coming off a down season, has been linked to the Carolina Panthers.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen named the best fit for some of the top remaining free agents available. Bowen named the Panthers as the best fit for Smith, as he wrote:

“Smith would give the Panthers a move — or “F” — tight end who can create schematic advantages due to his alignment versatility. He can flex outside in 12 personnel (two tight ends), while getting targets on unders and screens.

Wherever he lines up, Smith can be a reliable catch-and-run target for quarterback Bryce Young. Smith had 38 receptions in Pittsburgh last season, and 68.4% of his career receiving totals have come after the catch.”

The Carolina Panthers made the playoffs last season, as they won the NFC South despite having a losing record. They nearly pulled off a playoff upset over the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round. Perhaps the former Dolphins weapon could be a boost for their offense.

Possibilities of a Dolphins Reunion

Despite Smith being a skilled receiver, which the Miami Dolphins currently lack, the possibilities of a reunion appear slim. After a down season with the Steelers, Smith will likely not command a high salary, which makes him an option, though he may prefer joining a contender.

Additionally, the Dolphins appear to be believers in tight end Greg Dulcich, who was one of Smith’s replacements in 2025. After tight end Darren Waller went down with an injury, Dulcich was tasked with the role of being Miami’s primary receiving threat out of the tight end position. He performed well, totaling over 40 receiving yards in four of the last five games of the season.

Miami’s new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan opted to re-sign Dulcich in free agency instead of pursuing Smith. Sullivan also named Dulcich as the player that was most likely to take a leap in 2026. He said, “I thought he had a really good back end of the season, and I want to see if he can build on that.”