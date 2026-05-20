Dolphins’ LB Jordyn Brooks Raves About Texas Tech Rookie Jacob Rodriguez

The Miami Dolphins have spent the majority of their offseason tearing down their roster, but they have kept a handful of players from their 2025 team that they believe are guys they can build around. One of those players is linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who is fresh off an All-Pro campaign for the Dolphins last year.

While Brooks was great for Miami, the front office made an effort to get him some help at the heart of its defense. That led to the team selecting Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Jacob Rodriguez in the second round of the 2026 NFL, and while it’s still early, it sounds like Brooks has high hopes for the incoming rookie.

Jordyn Brooks Gushes Over Jacob Rodriguez

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Rodriguez initially began his collegiate career as a quarterback with the Virginia Cavaliers, but he transferred to Texas Tech in 2022 and ended up switching to the linebacker position. In the past two years, Rodriguez has proven himself to be one of the most impactful all-around defenders in the nation, as he earned a fifth-place finish in the 2025 Heisman Trophy race after he racked up 128 tackles, one sack, four interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and six pass breakups.

If there was anyone in the NFL who was keeping tabs on Rodriguez, it was Brooks, largely because he was supporting his alma mater, which just so happens to be Texas Tech. When he was on the field, Brooks put together a campaign that earned him a spot on the All-Pro First Team (183 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups, one forced fumble).

While many folks have been either released or traded by Miami this offseason, Brooks is sticking around, as the team is currently working on a long-term contract with him. Now, he will get to work alongside Rodriguez, whom he just watched very closely in the 2025 campaign. Brooks revealed he was thrilled to see the Dolphins draft Rodriguez, and he is looking forward to wreaking havoc on opposing offenses with him in 2026 and beyond.

“I was excited,” Brooks said when asked about his reaction to the Dolphins drafting Rodriguez. “Anybody that was in the building last year knows how much of a fan I was of Jacob. Just watching him from afar and seeing how he kind of just willed Texas Tech to a playoff appearance, when he got drafted, I had to come up and show support … When he got drafted, I felt like I was getting drafted. It was a good experience.”

Dolphins Have High Hopes for Jordyn Brooks, Jacob Rodriguez Pairing

Assuming Rodriguez can quickly adjust to the NFL, he and Brooks could become the most dominant linebacker pairing in the league. Both guys are tackling machines who can hold their own when dropping back into coverage, while also showing an ability to get after the quarterback when used as blitzers.

The Dolphins have a handful of holes on their roster that are still staring at them, but the inside linebacker spot is not one of them. Brooks and Rodriguez are a dream pairing at the center of the team’s defense, and while it may take the latter some time to find his footing, he’s got a great partner-in-crime that he can learn from.