Dolphins Projected to Add Prospect With ‘Top-10’ Potential to Fill Big Need

There isn’t a lot of debate about what the Miami Dolphins might do with their 2025 first-round pick. Miami’s biggest need at the end of last season was the offensive line, so seemingly the biggest question for the Dolphins this offseason is which offensive line position might they target at No. 13 overall.

Pro Football Sports Network’s Marco Enriquez predicted offensive tackle with Ohio State’s Josh Simmons.

“It is not a secret that Miami needs offensive line help, and they need it fast. Josh Simmons displays refined technique and solid physicality in pass protection,” said Enriquez.

“He is effective in both run-blocking and pass schemes. He has quick feet and, when healthy, is one of the more athletic tackles in this draft.

“The only reason he is not a consensus top-10 pick is that he is recovering from a season-ending knee injury that may delay his NFL debut.”

Simmons underwent knee surgery for his injury on Oct. 12.

Dolphins Projected to Target Josh Simmons

If the Dolphins are aiming to select the prospect with the most upside at No. 13 overall, it might be hard to find a better choice than Simmons.

Even coming off his season-ending injury, the ESPN big board has Simmons ranked as the best offensive tackle in the 2025 draft class. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has Simmons rated No. 3 at the position.

Enriquez clearly argued that if not for his knee injury, he’d be a “consensus top-10 pick” this spring.

That may not entirely be true because it’s hard to any prospect to be a “consensus” anything. Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn graded Simmons as a second-round choice before he suffered the knee injury in October.

But the pundits who were high on Simmons before the injury remain so. ESPN’s big board rated the Ohio State offensive tackle the No. 8 overall prospect in the 2025 Draft class.

“Simmons is a smooth mover with great quickness and feet. He gets good width with his kick step and delivers a strong punch in pass protection,” ESPN’s Steve Muench wrote. “Simmons mirrors, bends and anchors well. He has the tools to excel in zone-heavy run schemes. He gets into position, plays with a good base and walls off edge defenders.

“Simmons gets to the second level and covers up linebackers. He started 13 games at right tackle at San Diego State in 2022 and at left tackle for Ohio State the past two seasons.”

Why the Dolphins Need Help Along the Offensive Line

The Dolphins struggled along their offensive line in 2024. They didn’t fare well in run blocking or pass protection.

After a hot start on the ground to begin the season, the Dolphins averaged only 80.4 rushing yards per game during the final half of 2024. Miami also couldn’t prevent quarterback Tua Tagovailoa from suffering multiple injuries.

PFSN ranked the Dolphins offensive line 26th in the NFL with a D-minus grade last season.

As a result, Miami may rebuild a majority of its offensive line in 2025. Guards Robert Jones and Liam Eichenberg are both set to be free agents. Veteran Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead could retire.

Guard is the biggest need for the Dolphins because they could replace Armstead with 2024 second-round pick Patrick Paul. But No. 13 overall is usually considered too early to select a guard.

The Dolphins could target Simmons because of the value he would offer at No. 13 overall. If he continues to recover, Simmons has the potential to make an immediate impact on Miami’s offensive line.