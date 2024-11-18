The Miami Dolphins chose veteran Jordan Poyer as a replacement to departed safety DeShon Elliott this past offseason. Bleacher Report’s NFL scouting department argued the Dolphins should make a similar move, only this time add a safety with a superior resume — Justin Simmons.
On November 18, Bleacher Report named Simmons the player the Dolphins should add in 2025 free agency.
“Re-signing Jevon Holland should be a top priority for the Dolphins. He’s developed into a good safety who racks up a lot of tackles and has plenty of prime years left,” wrote Bleacher Report’s team. “However, the Dolphins also have a 33-year-old Jordan Poyer manning the other safety spot, so they’ll likely be shopping for at least one starter whether they re-sign Holland or not.
“They don’t need to break the bank for one of the top free agents on the board. However, Justin Simmons has been a solid starter for the Falcons in his age-30 season and could have a little more to give than Poyer.”
In nine NFL seasons, Simmons has made second-time All-Pro four times. He’s also earned two Pro Bowl nominations in 2020 and 2023.
Simmons was a free agent until mid-August this past offseason. So despite his career accolades, he likely won’t have a significant free agent market. Simmons signed a 1-year, $7.5 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons for 2024.
This season, Simmons has posted 40 combined tackles, including 2 tackles for loss with 4 pass defenses in 10 games.
Comments
Dolphins Urged to Target Former 2nd-Team All-Pro Safety