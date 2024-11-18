Dolphins Urged to Target Former 2nd-Team All-Pro Safety

The Miami Dolphins chose veteran Jordan Poyer as a replacement to departed safety DeShon Elliott this past offseason. Bleacher Report’s NFL scouting department argued the Dolphins should make a similar move, only this time add a safety with a superior resume — Justin Simmons.

On November 18, Bleacher Report named Simmons the player the Dolphins should add in 2025 free agency.

“Re-signing Jevon Holland should be a top priority for the Dolphins. He’s developed into a good safety who racks up a lot of tackles and has plenty of prime years left,” wrote Bleacher Report’s team. “However, the Dolphins also have a 33-year-old Jordan Poyer manning the other safety spot, so they’ll likely be shopping for at least one starter whether they re-sign Holland or not.