Former Dolphins $65 Million Talent Released by AFC Contender

With the preseason and training camp coming to an end, teams around the NFL have finalized their 53-man rosters.

Now, teams will scour the waiver wire and add players if they believe they can help their team. The Miami Dolphins have not been shying away from adding talent as they try to solve some of their depth issues heading into the season.

Perhaps a possible solution is a reunion with a defender who previously appeared in 73 games for the Dolphins, and has now been released by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Former Miami Dolphins Defensive End Released by Kansas City Chiefs

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X: “Chiefs released veteran defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.”

Ogbah was a member of the Miami Dolphins for five seasons. Prior to the 2020 season, the defensive end signed with the Dolphins on a four-year, $65 million contract. The Dolphins released Ogbah prior to the 2024 season, but then re-signed him on a one-year contract prior to the season.

After the 2024 season, Ogbah signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ogbah appeared in 13 games, making three starts, for Jacksonville last season. He registered only 0.5 sacks. Ogbah, who had played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, signed with the team prior to the preseason but failed to make their final roster despite injuries hurting Kansas City’s depth at the position.

With the Dolphins, Ogbah registered 29.5 sacks. He ranks 16th in sacks in Dolphins franchise history. In particular, Ogbah had success under head coach Brian Flores in the 2020 and 2022 seasons as he posted back-to-back nine-sack seasons.

Ogbah was among the players the Dolphins invested in during their 2020 free agency. He was the most successful out of the free agency class that included Shaq Lawson, Kyle Van Noy and Byron Jones.

Potential Reunion With Dolphins

Over the past year, the Miami Dolphins have parted ways with their top two edge rushers. The team traded Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick during the 2025 season, and then released Bradley Chubb after the season, despite him leading the team in sacks last season.

The team is expecting a big jump out of 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson, who had success in his rookie season, but struggled in his sophomore campaign. Additionally, Joshua Uche is expected to start alongside Robinson. Uche registered 11.5 sacks in 2022, but has struggled since then as he has totaled only six sacks across 40 games while playing for three different teams.

Perhaps adding a player like Ogbah could help Miami’s rotation. Previously, regarding Miami potentially bringing back Ogbah (and Kyle Van Noy), Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart wrote: “Van Noy and Ogbah likely are too far advanced in their careers for the Dolphins to even consider.”

Ogbah will turn 33 years old during the 2026 season. With his play declining, perhaps Miami would be better served providing an opportunity to a player with more upside. If Ogbah were to return, he would need a nine-sack season to enter the franchise’s top 10 in career sacks.