Ex-Dolphins RB Known for ‘Miracle’ Play Retires at Age 30

Kenyan Drake turned in one of the most memorable plays in modern Miami Dolphins history, and now has decided to hang up his cleats.

The veteran running back took to Instagram on July 19 to announce that he is retiring from the NFL. Drake played for eight different teams across his eight NFL seasons, with the most productive stretch coming in his three years in Miami to start his career.

Kenyan Drake ‘Ready to Enjoy a Little Retirement’

Drake posted a heartfelt message telling fans that he felt the time was right for him to retire. The 30-year-old said he loved his time in the league, even if he won’t miss the hot summers in Miami.

“It’s been an incredible ride. Hard to believe 8 seasons have come and gone,” Drake wrote. “I’ve loved the journey – the wins, the moments big and small, the comradery, the energy, all of it. I can’t say I loved everything (if you’ve ever done training camp in Miami you can relate lol), but certainly appreciate the lows and the grind, and know those moments grew me as a football player and more importantly as a person.”

Drake added that he is excited for whatever comes next and thanked fans who supported him along the way.

“Ready to enjoy a little retirement and see where the next chapter takes me,” he wrote. “Thanks to everyone that was along for the ride with me – wouldn’t change a thing.”

Kenyan Drake’s Memorable Touchdown

Drake came into the NFL as a third-round pick with the Dolphins in 2016 and had a strong start to his career in Miami. He rushed for 1,532 yards with 16 touchdowns in 54 games over three seasons with the Dolphins.

One of those touchdowns was especially memorable. In a 2018 play that would become known as the “Miracle in Miami,” the Dolphins trailed the New England Patriots with seconds remaining and 69 yards to go for a touchdown. The Dolphins drew up a lateral play, with Drake taking the final lateral from teammate DaVante Parker and running 52 yards to score as time expired.

Happy retirement to NFL RB Kenyan Drake after 8 seasons. He will forever be in the hearts of Dolphins fans for scoring the TD in Miami Miracle, one of the most iconic plays in franchise history: pic.twitter.com/NRu5gkvd4Z — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 19, 2024

The Patriots had inserted tight end Rob Gronkowski as a deep defensive back on the play, hoping to guard against a long Hail Mary attempt. Instead, it was Drake who outraced Gronkowski to the edge for the winning score.

After the game, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill said he knew Drake would score as soon as he saw Gronkowski as the last man to beat.

“I saw Kenyan there, I said [to Parker] “pitch it! pitch it! He pitches it, Kenyan came back inside. … Then I saw him and [Rob Gronkowski] about 10 yards away,” Tannehill said, via NFL.com “I said, ‘Gronk’s on the field? We got this!’ So, yeah, it was pretty amazing. I was following behind and I actually just turned around and collapsed just with the emotion of the whole thing.”

Drake saw a sharp drop in production in his final NFL season, appearing in just three games during the 2023 season and recording 0 yards on three carries. He spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers.