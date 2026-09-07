Dolphins Rookie Wide Receiver Announces Sudden Change Before Week 1

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will look different than they have in years past. Gone are the days of Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Instead, Miami will feature a large number of rookies and second-year players, who the Dolphins hope become the foundation of a strong winning culture.

In 2026, the Dolphins selected 13 players in the NFL Draft, and a large number of them will play a significant role for the team during their rookie season. However, one of those 13 players will look different than he did in the preseason, as he announced he’s making a change prior to the regular season.

Miami Dolphins Rookie Announces Number Change

Rookie wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr., who the team selected in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, announced he is changing his number from 83 to 21.

Coleman Jr. then revealed that the reason he is now wearing 21 is to honor his late brother. When Coleman Jr. was 5 years old, his 18-month-old brother Rashaad was killed after bullets were fired at his family’s car on Oct. 21, 2008.

The number was previously unavailable for Coleman Jr. as it was held by cornerback Marco Wilson. Wilson was among Miami’s roster cuts as the team lowered its roster to 53 players.

Coleman Jr. will be the first wide receiver in franchise history to wear that number. Last season, safety Ashtyn Davis wore No. 21. Perhaps most famously, the number was worn by Dolphins Pro Bowl running back Jim Kiick. Kiick was a member of the Miami Dolphins for seven seasons in which he won two Super Bowls.

Kevin Coleman Jr. Player Outlook

Coleman Jr. was the third wide receiver selected by the Dolphins in the draft. Unlike Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell, Coleman Jr. is primarily known for his ability in the slot position.

Coming into the 2026 NFL Draft, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein projected him a sixth- or seventh-round talent. Zierlein wrote: “Slot-only wideout who could use a defined role and continuity after playing for four different schools in four years. Coleman has the speed to create opportunities on slot fades and skinny posts downfield. His route running has room for improvement, but it’s average for a draftable prospect. While he lacks ideal size, he has adequate hands and toughness in traffic. His ability to handle utility plays and return punts will add a dimension to his game, provided he becomes a more well-rounded target from the slot.”

Coleman Jr. showed some of that toughness in the team’s final preseason game against the New York Giants, in which he caught a 30-yard pass in traffic. Regarding how he felt after the game, Coleman Jr. said, “I was just super happy to be back,I don’t like missing practice. I don’t like missing anything. I never really missed anything, but just coming back, I had to be really focused. Even when I was off the field, I took a lot of mental reps.”

Regarding what the Dolphins have in Coleman Jr., The Miami Herald’s Isaiah Smalls wrote: “In Coleman, the Dolphins potentially have found their slot receiver of the future. He has a nice burst. He has hands. And he can separate from opposing defensive backs.”