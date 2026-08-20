Dolphins Host Former Packers QB for Tryout

The Miami Dolphins settled who will start at quarterback in 2026 during March. But the team continues to make and consider changes to its depth behind center.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Dolphins invited former Green Bay Packers signal-caller Kyron Drones to try out for the team Wednesday.

Drones was one of two quarterbacks to work out for Miami ahead of Week 2 in the preseason. The Dolphins also hosted linebackers Stephen Dix and Antonio Grier along with wide receivers A.T. Perry and Brenden Rice.

The Packers signed Drones as an undrafted free agent quarterback at the end of April. Drones was with Green Bay’s roster until August 15.

Before that, Drones made his preseason debut in the team’s exhibition opener. The former Virginia Tech quarterback threw one incomplete pass without any completions. He also took three sacks, losing 26 yards.

QB Kryon Drones Tries out for Dolphins

Drones just got one shot with the Packers in the preseason before Green Bay pulled the plug.

He was always a long shot to make the roster, anyway, though, and now, Drones is getting sort of a head start on searching for a new opportunity.

With the Dolphins, Drones could compete against Quinn Ewers, Cam Miller and Mark Gronowski. But he would have under two weeks to move ahead of two of those quarterbacks on the depth chart.

Granted, Miami probably would release one of those quarterbacks to add Drones. But still, he would have a lot of work to do to become one of the team’s top three signal-callers.

Drones, though, could be an intriguing prospect for Miami to develop behind Malik Willis. Similar to Willis, Drones has dual-threat capabilities.

Last season at Virginia Tech, Drones posted 17 passing touchdowns with nine interceptions while averaging 6.1 yards per attempt. On the ground, he ran for 644 yards and nine touchdowns.

Drones Spent 2026 NFL Offseason With Packers

The Packers added Drones after the draft as a fourth quarterback. The following month, Green Bay made a change behind center, but the change brought in veteran backup Tyrod Taylor.

During training camp, Drones competed with Kyle McCord. The Philadelphia Eagles selected McCord in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

McCord looked better than Drones in the preseason opener last week. Green Bay then elected it was time to move on from Drones.

Drones spent five seasons in college, the first two of which he played at Baylor. Without many opportunities to play in 2021 and 2022, the quarterback then transferred to Virginia Tech.

Over three seasons with the Hokies, Drones threw for 5,566 yards with 44 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He averaged 6.8 yards per pass.

Drones also rushed for 1,798 yards with 20 scores.

In addition to Drones, former Cal quarterback Chandler Rogers tried out for the Dolphins on Wednesday. Rogers played for Southern Miss, Louisiana-Monroe and North Texas during his college career as well.

This past spring, Rogers played for the Louisville Kings of the UFL. In the 2026 UFL regular season, he completed 62.3% of his passes for 1,119 yards and five touchdowns in nine games.