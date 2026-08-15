Dolphins’ Jeff Hafley Reacts to Malik Willis’ Miami Preseason Debut

The Miami Dolphins have a lot to work on before the start of the regular season. That became evident as the team’s preseason opener progressed Friday night. But on just one drive, it was also rather clear that the Dolphins made the right decision signing quarterback Malik Willis in NFL free agency.

Willis dazzled while playing just the opening possession versus the Washington Commanders. The quarterback completed 4 of 5 passes for 43 yards, averaging 8.6 yards per attempt. He also ran for nine yards on two carries.

On his only drive, the Dolphins posted a 93-yard touchdown drive. Running back De’Von Achane capped off the possession with a 1-yard touchdown run.

After the game, Dolphins first-year head coach Jeff Hafley shared his thoughts on Willis’ brief appearance in Week 1 of the preseason.

“Kind of what I had seen in the past — extremely composed and very accurate. Just leadership in the huddle, and it was awesome,” Hafley told reporters. “Let’s give credit to the guys around him. I thought the O-Line did a really nice job, and I thought the protection was good.

“I thought he was able to run the ball with Achane, it was like 5 or 6 yards plus a carry. That opens up passing lanes — we can run it, we can throw it. Then when we kind of got outside the pocket a few times, it was very clean, very, very clean.

“That’s a really, really good first step, with obviously a lot to build on.”

Malik Willis Impresses During Dolphins Debut

Hafley’s comments on Willis were of the more mundane variety compared to what pundits were saying online and on social media Friday night.

It’s important to note that it was only one drive. But Willis left a lot of analysts impressed.

“He displayed similar traits as he did with the Packers over the last couple of years as a backup,” wrote The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Christopher Kuhagen.

“He looked poised in the pocket, used his legs when he needed to on scrambles and made a deep throw while leading a 14-play, 93-yard touchdown drive.”

“Willis demonstrated arm strength, accuracy, mobility, leadership and confidence,” wrote Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad. “A perfect way to begin the Malik Willis Dolphins era.”

“Malik Willis can sling it,” wrote A to Z Sports’ Wendell Ferreira.

Similar to Hafley, Willis gave credit to the entire unit when addressing the success he experienced on the first drive. On the scoring possession, the Dolphins recorded 48 yards on the ground and 43 passing yards.

Jeff Hafley Makes NFL Head Coaching Debut

Willis wasn’t the only one making his Dolphins debut. Hafley is in his first season in Miami and first campaign as an NFL head coach.

Hafley was Boston College’s head coach from 2020-23. The past two seasons, he was the Packers defensive coordinator.

Hafley, though, didn’t want to discuss his career milestone.

“It’s not about me. I mean this was about our team tonight, coming out, and a lot of guys having a lot of opportunities to play,” said Hafley.

“Once a headset is on for me, I’m just coaching football and enjoy being out there with the guys.”

The Dolphins will play their next preseason contest against the the New York Giants on Saturday, August 22. Kickoff will be at 4 pm ET in Miami.