Miami Dolphins Announce Malik Willis Decision Before Commanders Preseason Game

On Friday night, the Miami Dolphins will begin their preseason as they take on the Washington Commanders at NorthWest Stadium.

The contest will mark Jeff Hafley’s first game as Miami’s head coach.

It will also feature the debut of many new Dolphins players, including quarterback Malik Willis, who signed a three-year, $67 million contract with Miami in free agency.

Miami Dolphins Announce Malik Willis Decision

CBS Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins are expected to start quarterback Malik Willis in their preseason opener. While some teams prefer to sit their starters during their preseason opener, Willis will likely benefit from getting some playing time with his new team.

Despite some impressive moments as the Green Bay Packers’ backup quarterback over the past two seasons, Willis lacks experience in the NFL. Even though he’s entering his fifth NFL season, Willis has only started six games in his career. Those six games have been up-and-down for the new Dolphins quarterback.

He struggled with the Tennessee Titans, who drafted him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, as Willis started three games for them and posted a 13.3 QBR. Had he qualified, he would have been the quarterback with the lowest QBR in the NFL. Willis then turned his career around after being traded to the Packers for a seventh-round pick. With the Packers, he posted a QBR of 77.3 and 93.1 in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, respectively. Both figures would have placed him as the top quarterback in the NFL.

Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart named Willis the top offensive player to watch in Miami’s preseason opener. Poupart wrote: “Yes, we have to start with Malik Willis, who we strongly suspect will get a series or two depending on how many plays that first drive lasts. Willis has looked the part during training camp, even if the results haven’t always been there for the first-team offense. This will be simply another step toward getting Willis ready for his all-important first season as a full-time starter.”

Malik Willis’ First Season

Although seeing Willis in action for the first time with the Dolphins should provide plenty of excitement, his place as Miami’s starting quarterback in 2026 is not in danger, even if he fails to live up to expectations during his first preseason action.

Perhaps more important are how the weapons around him perform, most of whom will also be seeing their first NFL action with the Dolphins. Although some are worried that the lack of weapons will hurt Miami’s ability to evaluate Willis during his first full season as a starter, Dolphins on SI’s Alain Poupart argued against that, as he wrote: “If Willis is to be THAT guy for the Dolphins, he’ll be able to show it in 2026 even if his supporting cast isn’t anywhere near playoff-caliber and his success in that regard won’t and shouldn’t be dependent on team results or individual stats.

If Willis is the guy, the Dolphins will know.”

Despite Poupart’s belief, maybe Miami could still add some talented players to support Willis. Most recently, one former Dolphins Pro Bowl player expressed his desire to return to Miami for the 2026 season.