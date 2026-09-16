Dolphins QB Malik Willis Put on Notice Before Week 2 vs. 49ers

The season did not start as the Miami Dolphins would have wanted.

While the team beginning with an 0-1 record was not surprising, losing in a game that was not competitive in the fourth quarter to the team that held the first overall pick in this year’s draft was certainly disappointing.

Entering Week 1, perhaps the most anticipated aspect of seeing this new Dolphins team was how quarterback Malik Willis would perform. Willis, who impressed during his time as the Green Bay Packers’ backup, is being tasked with leading a team for the first time in his career. Unfortunately, while the Dolphins hope that Willis can be their franchise quarterback, results were mixed in Sunday’s opener.

Now, a Dolphins analyst has chimed in and given his thoughts on Willis’ Week 1 performance.

Miami Dolphins Quarterback Malik Willis Put on Notice

The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly listed that “Malik Willis’ game needs to stabilize” as one of his ten observations from Sunday’s loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kelly added: “Willis had moments during Sunday’s loss to the Raiders where a novice evaluator could see why the Dolphins believe he has the tools to become a franchise quarterback. His athleticism and arm talent is top-shelf. But Willis’ play in the second half seemed desperate, as if Willis was looking to close the 14-point scoring game on every throw. Taking a check down isn’t always a bad thing, especially if it keeps drives alive. Willis took ownership for many of the five sacks he took on Sunday.”

Meanwhile, Dolphins on SI’s Tyler DeSena noted of Willis’ performance during his film review: “Malik Willis wasn’t blameless. The tape showed indecision, and the fact of the matter is that a key benefit of a mobile quarterback is supposed to be sack evasion. Willis took five of them, with multiple being brought upon by himself.”

The Miami Dolphins signed Willis to a three-year, $67 million contract with $45 million guaranteed. However, the Dolphins’ decision to move on from Tua Tagovailoa this offseason despite the former quarterback having over $54 million guaranteed shows that the team is willing to move on from a quarterback despite a significant financial commitment. If the Dolphins do finish with a top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, and Willis’ performance continues to receive mixed reviews, it would not be surprising to see Miami once again selecting a quarterback.

Potential Help for Malik Willis

As Kelly noted, due to Miami falling behind early in the game, it appeared as if Willis was hoping to claw back into the game with deep shots. Perhaps the team would be best served to use their Pro Bowl running back De’Von Achane.

Kelly added that the Dolphins must not abandon the run game. He wrote: “No matter how we slice it, 11 carries for De’Von Achane is too few. Miami’s offense would benefit from having a play-action style that keeps defenses off balanced. Even the most efficient offense would struggle if they telegraphed what’s coming from a run-pass standpoint. The Dolphins did that against the Raiders, and also tipped their hand on the direction of the runs by avoiding elite pass rusher Maxx Crosby, running to whatever side he wasn’t on.”

A tough matchup against San Francisco is next, and if Achane sees a similar usage, it will likely not help Malik Willis find success.