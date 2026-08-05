Miami Dolphins Legend Dan Marino Sends Out Heartfelt Post After News

The Miami Dolphins (like all 32 NFL teams) are currently in the middle of training camp.

On Tuesday, news about the organization was announced.

The Dolphins wrote (via X): “After a transformational 13-year tenure, Tom Garfinkel announces that he is stepping down as President and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. He will remain as Vice Chairman and Managing Partner of the Miami Grand Prix.”

Miami Dolphins Legend Dan Marino Sends Out Heartfelt Post

After the news came out, Dolphins legend Dan Marino made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Tom, Thanks for your friendship and having the opportunity to work with you in all of your leadership rolls over the years. You have been fantastic for the team, organization and the community. All the best my man! @garfinkeltom”

There were nearly 2,000 likes on his post.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Jeff Darlington: “One of Tom’s greatest contributions to the Miami Dolphins may also be one of the most overlooked: recognizing your value and making sure you were treated with the respect you earned and deserved. I’m so glad he understood that you belong as a permanent fixture of this organization. Two great men.”

@_ray_minneci: “Dynamic Duo . 2 great guys right there .”

@charlescreamer444: “The greatest arm in NFL history !!!”

@kevinsilva13: “Two great men indeed. Thank you for everything Tom! 🐬⬆️”

@tammy_cya: “Dan Marino G.O.A.T 🧡🩵🤍”

@jeremiami85: “LETs honor the 85′ Dolphins 38-24 win over 12-0 Chicago on MNF..when Dolphins play Bears this season in December! (12/13)”

@realmccoys20: “Thank you , Phins up.🐬🐬”

Marino is one of the best quarterbacks in all of NFL history.

The Hall of Famer last played during the 1999 season.

Looking At The Dolphins Right Now

The Dolphins will open up the new season on September 13 when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders.

They are coming off a year where they missed the NFL playoffs.

Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald wrote (on August 4): “Not announced, but per a source, the Dolphins’ succession plan (in a post-Ross era) will feature Daniel Sillman and Ross’ daughters Jennifer and Kimberly running the team. The team will “go to” Jennifer and Kimberly as part of succession plan. This solidifies Dolphins future for decades.”