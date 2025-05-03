Rams HC McVay Gushes About Former Player; Fuels Trade Talks

Trade rumors circling around Super Bowl champion and current Miami Dolphin, Jalen Ramsey, are heating up after Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay gushed about his former player in a radio interview Friday.

“He is a total stud,” McVay told Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio, “and you look at — obviously he has continued to play at a really high level. He and I have kept in great touch even since we ended up trading him to Miami. Special competitor, great person, great father.”

The cornerback’s current contract is nothing short of a nightmare, and the head coach entering his ninth season with the Rams understands that when it comes to trading for super stars, it’s a little more difficult than ‘want player, get player’.

“There are a lot of layers when you’re talking about a player of his caliber, all right, with regards to the contract, the compensation that they would be looking for in exchange for receiving a player of his magnitude,” McVay continued. “So those conversations are ongoing as I’m sure they are with multiple teams. And we’ll see, but we’re never gonna shy away from opportunities to increase the competitiveness of our roster or add great players as long as it fits within the framework of everything that an acquisition like that would entail.”

Why The Rams Are The Perfect Dance Partner

The first thing that stands out when determining why Los Angeles makes sense is that Jalen Ramsey would be retuning to the city and coach that he won a Super Bowl for. McVay said in a post draft press conference that he and Ramsey have remained in touch.

“There is a tremendous amount of appreciation that we have for Jalen, the time that we spent. He and I have really stayed in touch.”

The second reason that the Rams are in the mix is because they can affor to take on the heft price tag attached to the three-time All-Pro.

“Ramsey, to whom, the Dolphins already gave a $4 million roster bonus this offseason, is due $21 million in 2025 — all of it guaranteed. The Rams have a little more than $18 million of effective cap space,” reported Alain Poupart of SI.

The contract aspect of the Jalen Ramsey trade makes him a very difficult piece to move. Though SI’s Albert Breer reports that for a player of his level, exceptions can be made.

“At this point of the offseason, very few teams have the cash in the budget or room on the cap to take that salary on,” Breer wrote. “In a special circumstance, you might make it work. But as good as Ramsey still is, I don’t know that there are many teams that would look at acquiring him in that way.”

The Dolphins Are Going To Have To Give A Little

Ramsey is yet to see any of his recently signed three-year $72 million contract realized. Though many reports coming out of Miami’s camp indicate relations with the corner are pretty much all but finished. Breer reports that in order to offload the 31-year-old, Miami is going to have to sweeten the pot.

“So, at that point, you’d be looking for the Dolphins to take on a chunk of the money to essentially ‘buy’ a draft pick as part of the deal to offload Ramsey and his guarantees,” Breer wrote.