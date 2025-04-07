Hi, Subscriber

Miami Dolphins’ 2025 NFL Draft Strategy: Addressing Key Roster Needs

  • 4 Shares
  • Updated
Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 07: Patrick Paul #52 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during training camp practice with the Atlanta Falcons on August 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the Miami Dolphins are strategically positioned with 10 picks, including the 13th overall selection. Following a 9-8 season that fell short of playoff aspirations, the organization is focused on bolstering critical areas to enhance competitiveness in the upcoming season.

Strengthening the Defensive Side of the Ball

A major concern for the Dolphins on defense is the defensive line, particularly after the departure of veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell, who rejoined the Arizona Cardinals. This move leaves Zach Sieler and Benito Jones as the mainstays on the interior, underscoring the need for reinforcements. Addressing this gap is vital to improving the team’s run defense and overall defensive efficacy.

In response, Miami may target top defensive tackle prospects in the draft. One such candidate is Kenneth Grant from Michigan, noted for his impressive size and agility. Grant’s ability to disrupt both the run and pass could provide the Dolphins with a formidable presence in the trenches.

The Dolphins’ secondary also requires attention, especially at the cornerback position. The team has shown interest in prospects like Will Johnson from Michigan, whose physicality and instinctive play make him a potential asset. Pairing Johnson with veteran Jalen Ramsey could solidify the cornerback unit, offering a robust defense against the pass-heavy offenses in the AFC East.

Quarterback and Offensive Line Considerations

On the offensive front, the interior line was already a concern. Now with the retirement of Terron Armstead, the team might have to alter its plans in how they attack the unit in the upcoming Draft. The current depth chart could feature players such as free agent signee James Daniels and four-year veteran Liam Eichenberg as a projected starter.

Never more than now has there been a pressing need to enhance protection for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Targeting versatile guards and centers in the draft can help fortify the line, ensuring better pass protection and run-blocking capabilities.

While Tagovailoa remains the starting quarterback, his injury history has prompted the Dolphins to seek reliable backup options. The signing of Zach Wilson adds depth, but exploring quarterback prospects in the later rounds of the draft could provide additional security and developmental potential.

Draft Strategy and Flexibility

Holding the 13th overall pick offers the Dolphins flexibility. Depending on how the draft unfolds, Miami might consider trading down to accumulate more picks, allowing them to address multiple needs with quality selections. This approach could be particularly beneficial if top targets are off the board early.

The 2025 NFL Draft presents a pivotal opportunity for the Miami Dolphins to address key roster deficiencies. By focusing on strengthening the defensive line, enhancing the secondary, bolstering the offensive line, and considering quarterback depth, the Dolphins can position themselves for a more competitive season. Strategic drafting, combined with potential trades to maximize value, will be essential in achieving these objectives.

Lake Lewis Jr Lake Lewis Jr. is an NFL and Washington Commanders Insider, as well as a contributing NFL Analyst for ABC and CBS Television. He hosts The Lake Lewis Jr. Show on YouTube, most leading podcast platforms, and several terrestrial radio stations. Lewis attended Penn State University where he majored in Communications and also attended Georgetown University as part of a post-bachelors Pre-Med program. Follow him @LakeLewisJr on social media for more NFL coverage. More about Lake Lewis Jr

Read More

Miami Dolphins Players

De'Von Achane's headshot D. Achane
Jake Bailey's headshot J. Bailey
Quinton Bell's headshot Q. Bell
Tarik Black's headshot T. Black
Ethan Bonner's headshot E. Bonner
Larry Borom's headshot L. Borom
Will Bradley-King's headshot W. Bradley-King
Aaron Brewer's headshot A. Brewer
K.J. Britt's headshot K. Britt
Jordyn Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Pharaoh Brown's headshot P. Brown
Artie Burns's headshot A. Burns
Elijah Campbell's headshot E. Campbell
Jackson Carman's headshot J. Carman
Bradley Chubb's headshot B. Chubb
Jordan Colbert's headshot J. Colbert
Tanner Conner's headshot T. Conner
Bump Cooper's headshot B. Cooper
Braeden Daniels's headshot B. Daniels
James Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Ashtyn Davis's headshot A. Davis
Matt Dickerson's headshot M. Dickerson
Tyrel Dodson's headshot T. Dodson
Storm Duck's headshot S. Duck
Liam Eichenberg's headshot L. Eichenberg
Dee Eskridge's headshot D. Eskridge
Erik Ezukanma's headshot E. Ezukanma
Neil Farrell's headshot N. Farrell
Blake Ferguson's headshot B. Ferguson
Willie Gay's headshot W. Gay
Cameron Goode's headshot C. Goode
Ryan Hayes's headshot R. Hayes
Julian Hill's headshot J. Hill
Tyreek Hill's headshot T. Hill
Chasen Hines's headshot C. Hines
Alec Ingold's headshot A. Ingold
Dequan Jackson's headshot D. Jackson
Austin Jackson's headshot A. Jackson
Isaiah Johnson's headshot I. Johnson
Benito Jones's headshot B. Jones
Mohamed Kamara's headshot M. Kamara
Kader Kohou's headshot K. Kohou
Jason Maitre's headshot J. Maitre
Bayron Matos's headshot B. Matos
Alexander Mattison's headshot A. Mattison
Derrick McLendon's headshot D. McLendon
Patrick McMorris's headshot P. McMorris
Ifeatu Melifonwu's headshot I. Melifonwu
Andrew Meyer's headshot A. Meyer
Grayson Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Patrick Paul's headshot P. Paul
Jaelan Phillips's headshot J. Phillips
Jalen Ramsey's headshot J. Ramsey
Chop Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Hayden Rucci's headshot H. Rucci
Jason Sanders's headshot J. Sanders
Zach Sieler's headshot Z. Sieler
Jonnu Smith's headshot J. Smith
Cam Smith's headshot C. Smith
Kion Smith's headshot K. Smith
Ryan Stonehouse's headshot R. Stonehouse
Tua Tagovailoa's headshot T. Tagovailoa
Channing Tindall's headshot C. Tindall
Jaylen Waddle's headshot J. Waddle
Tahj Washington's headshot T. Washington
Malik Washington's headshot M. Washington
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine's headshot N. Westbrook-Ikhine
Zach Wilson's headshot Z. Wilson
Jaylen Wright's headshot J. Wright

Comments

Miami Dolphins’ 2025 NFL Draft Strategy: Addressing Key Roster Needs

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x