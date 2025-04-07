Miami Dolphins’ 2025 NFL Draft Strategy: Addressing Key Roster Needs

As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the Miami Dolphins are strategically positioned with 10 picks, including the 13th overall selection. Following a 9-8 season that fell short of playoff aspirations, the organization is focused on bolstering critical areas to enhance competitiveness in the upcoming season.

Strengthening the Defensive Side of the Ball

A major concern for the Dolphins on defense is the defensive line, particularly after the departure of veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell, who rejoined the Arizona Cardinals. This move leaves Zach Sieler and Benito Jones as the mainstays on the interior, underscoring the need for reinforcements. Addressing this gap is vital to improving the team’s run defense and overall defensive efficacy.

In response, Miami may target top defensive tackle prospects in the draft. One such candidate is Kenneth Grant from Michigan, noted for his impressive size and agility. Grant’s ability to disrupt both the run and pass could provide the Dolphins with a formidable presence in the trenches.

The Dolphins’ secondary also requires attention, especially at the cornerback position. The team has shown interest in prospects like Will Johnson from Michigan, whose physicality and instinctive play make him a potential asset. Pairing Johnson with veteran Jalen Ramsey could solidify the cornerback unit, offering a robust defense against the pass-heavy offenses in the AFC East.

Quarterback and Offensive Line Considerations

On the offensive front, the interior line was already a concern. Now with the retirement of Terron Armstead, the team might have to alter its plans in how they attack the unit in the upcoming Draft. The current depth chart could feature players such as free agent signee James Daniels and four-year veteran Liam Eichenberg as a projected starter.

Never more than now has there been a pressing need to enhance protection for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Targeting versatile guards and centers in the draft can help fortify the line, ensuring better pass protection and run-blocking capabilities.

While Tagovailoa remains the starting quarterback, his injury history has prompted the Dolphins to seek reliable backup options. The signing of Zach Wilson adds depth, but exploring quarterback prospects in the later rounds of the draft could provide additional security and developmental potential.

Draft Strategy and Flexibility

Holding the 13th overall pick offers the Dolphins flexibility. Depending on how the draft unfolds, Miami might consider trading down to accumulate more picks, allowing them to address multiple needs with quality selections. This approach could be particularly beneficial if top targets are off the board early.

The 2025 NFL Draft presents a pivotal opportunity for the Miami Dolphins to address key roster deficiencies. By focusing on strengthening the defensive line, enhancing the secondary, bolstering the offensive line, and considering quarterback depth, the Dolphins can position themselves for a more competitive season. Strategic drafting, combined with potential trades to maximize value, will be essential in achieving these objectives.